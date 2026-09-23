A staff member from West Yorkshire Police has been sentenced after trying to arrange sexual activity with a child under 13.

Christopher Thompson, 33, from Doncaster, was working in the Regional Scientific Support Services when the force's Professional Standards Directorate looked into messages sent by him to two women in January 2024.

The day after the first report, Thompson was identified, arrested and suspended from duty.

On his arrest, a number of devices were also seized and indecent images of children were found on them.

Following a trial at Kingston-upon-Hull Crown Court in July, Thompson was found guilty of two counts of making indecent photographs of a child, one count of sending communication conveying a threatening message and one count of intentionally encouraging or assisting the commission of an either way offence.

The either way offence was trying to arrange sexual activity with a child under 13.

Yesterday, Thompson appeared at Great Grimsby Crown Court where he was given an extended custodial sentence of six years.

He was also added to the Sex Offenders Register for life and made the subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and indefinite restraining orders in relation to the two victims.

Misconduct proceedings will now be held to bar Thompson from future police work.

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