Christopher Trybus is charged with the manslaughter of his wife Tarryn Baird, who died of hanging. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

The mother of a woman who took her own life after she was allegedly abused by her husband has told a court he told her daughter he would "snap her neck, cut up her body and dissolve it in acid".

Christopher Trybus, of Swindon, Wiltshire, is accused of the manslaughter of Tarryn Baird, who died from hanging in November 2017 aged 34. Trybus, 43, also faces charges at Winchester Crown Court of controlling and coercive behaviour and two charges of rape, alleged to have happened in October and November 2016. The coercive control charge alleges Trybus controlled Ms Baird through using and threatening violence towards her, sexually assaulting her, monitoring her whereabouts, limiting access to finance, threatening to reveal private information to her family and isolating her from her family. On Thursday, Ms Baird's mother Michelle told jurors she had seen bruises on her daughter's body and described how she had become withdrawn from her family. The court heard Ms Baird and Trybus came to the UK from their home country of South Africa in 2007 and were married two years later. Mrs Baird has described how she, her husband and their son joined her daughter in England and moved into a property closer to her home in 2014. Mrs Baird said a "couple of weeks" before her daughter's death, Ms Baird had told her the defendant had threatened to kill her and dispose of her body.

Tarryn Baird's mother told jurors she had seen bruises on her daughter's body. Picture: Family handout

"Tarryn said Christopher said he would 'snap my neck in a heartbeat, cut up my body, dissolve it in acid and nobody would find me'," Mrs Baird said. "I said to Christopher 'Are you sick? If I don't find my daughter I will come looking for her'. "He laughed and began to tell me how he would do it. He wasn't saying it in a jokey way at all." Mrs Baird sobbed as she told the court that as she was leaving, she discussed with her daughter arrangements for Christmas and she said her daughter said to her: "There won't be a Christmas this year." When asked by Katy Thorne KC, defending Trybus, if her daughter and Trybus had been talking in a "joking" way, referring to the TV series Breaking Bad, Mrs Baird said she had not known anything about the show. She said: "It was not a joke, she said it in a jokey way. Because I know my daughter better than anyone else, she was trying to warn me of something." She added that as she left, she said to her husband: "Is Tarryn trying to warn me, tell me something?" Mrs Baird also told the court that after an apparent attempt by her daughter to take her own life in September 2017, they had a family meeting because she was "very concerned" for her. She said: "I did put forward that Tarryn needed 24-hour care and they should look at private care as they could afford it. "The Priory was brought up, they were going to look at it together."

Mother of Tarryn Baird, Michelle Baird, outside Winchester Crown Court. Picture: Alamy