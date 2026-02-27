A woman who took her own life after allegedly suffering a "tsunami" of domestic abuse by her husband told a support service that when she switched off tracking devices he "came home and gave her a total beating", a court has heard.

The coercive control charge alleges that Trybus controlled Ms Baird through using and threatening violence towards her, sexually assaulting her, monitoring her whereabouts, limiting access to finance, threatening to reveal private information to her family and isolating her from her family.

The 43-year-old also faces charges at Winchester Crown Court of controlling and coercive behaviour and two charges of rape.

Christopher Trybus, of Swindon is accused of the manslaughter of Tarryn Baird, who died of hanging in November 2017.

An employee of Swindon Women's Aid (SWA), who cannot be named for legal reasons, told the court that she had regular contact with Ms Baird, who reported multiple incidents of violence as well as controlling behaviour against her by Trybus.

She said that on June 28 2017, she had written in her case notes that Ms Baird had told her that Trybus had come home after she had switched off the CCTV and then assaulted her.

The court heard the notes said Ms Baird had said that when she had "switched off tracking devices, Chris came home and gave her a total beating".

She added that Ms Baird had previously told her that she believed Trybus "used bugging devices in the house because she felt he was always one step ahead of her".

The employee said that on July 11 she had received a text message from Ms Baird saying "hel" which she said Ms Baird confirmed in a call the following day had meant to say "help".

She said that Ms Baird had told her that "Chris had attacked her again and that is why she sought support".

The SWA employee said Ms Baird told her that she also admitted to hospital in the same month after taking an overdose.

She added that Ms Baird also told her that her family "do not know about the domestic violence, they think she is a lunatic".

She also said that Ms Baird had told her in September that the violence had "escalated" and "she can't believe she is still alive".

Trybus denies the offences and the trial continues.