The Government has been urged to make all temporary and social housing pet-friendly after research found a “chronic shortage” of housing for rough sleepers with pets.

The Big Issue has launched a petition after its research suggested only one in 10 shelters allow people to bring animals with them.

The magazine said only one in five pet owners would willingly surrender their pet to secure a bed for the night.

Big Issue vendor Alfie Brew, who sells the magazine in Exeter, said he was not allowed to take his dog with him when he was offered temporary accommodation.

“When I was offered a place in temporary accommodation, I was told straight away no dogs allowed,” he told the Big Issue.

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