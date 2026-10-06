'Chronic shortage' of pet-friendly housing for rough sleepers, campaigners warn
Only one in 10 shelters allow people to bring animals with them, new findings suggest
Enjoy your favourite LBC shows with ad-free Catch Up, weekly competition entries and an exclusive newsletter. Subscribe to LBC Catch Up Plus from £4.99 a month
The Government has been urged to make all temporary and social housing pet-friendly after research found a “chronic shortage” of housing for rough sleepers with pets.
Listen to this article
The Big Issue has launched a petition after its research suggested only one in 10 shelters allow people to bring animals with them.
The magazine said only one in five pet owners would willingly surrender their pet to secure a bed for the night.
Big Issue vendor Alfie Brew, who sells the magazine in Exeter, said he was not allowed to take his dog with him when he was offered temporary accommodation.
“When I was offered a place in temporary accommodation, I was told straight away no dogs allowed,” he told the Big Issue.
Read more: Met police officer sacked after telling undercover reporter he 'hated' homeless people and 'couldn't wait' to taser someone
Read more: Everyone in for Christmas: PM launches drive to end rough sleeping across Britain by the end of 2026
“My dog is part of my family, but I had no choice. I had to send my dog away to be looked after and go without them.
“Being apart from my dog when I was already going through such a difficult time was heart-breaking. They’re the ones that was always there for me and suddenly we were separated.”
Rhianon Steeds, campaigns and public affairs manager for the Big Issue, said: “We see first-hand how detrimental the lack of pet-friendly emergency housing provision is to our vendors.
“It prevents many from taking that first step to escaping the homelessness trap, or forces a separation which can greatly harm their mental health.
“A beloved pet for someone experiencing homelessness is likely their main companion, source of comfort and the reason they keep going.
“We’re calling on the Government to bring temporary and emergency housing in line with the private rented sector and make it pet-friendly by default.”