By Rebecca Henrys

The 'chronic" under-performance of boys at GCSE should be treated as a "major issue", it has been suggested.

Professor Alan Smithers, director of the Centre for Education and Employment Research at the University of Buckingham, said the talents of boys are not being developed as "fully" as they could be, which could lead to a "decline in the nation’s economic competitiveness". The education expert predicted "girls will continue to be ahead" of boys at GCSE level. His comments come before pupils in England, Wales and Northern Ireland receive their GCSE results on Thursday. Prof Smithers said: "The apparent under-performance of boys at this stage of education should be a matter of national concern. "But because boys are habitually seen as privileged, it does not receive the attention it deserves." Read more: Pupils in poorest UK areas being ‘locked out’ of key A-Level subjects due to teacher shortage, charity says Read more: Exam board faces £350,000 fine after more than 1,500 students received wrong GCSE results Last year, more than a fifth (21.8 per cent) of UK GCSE entries were awarded the top grades – at least a 7 or an A grade, down from 22.0 per cent in 2023. But it remained higher than in 2019 – the year before the pandemic – when 20.8 per cent of GCSE entries scored the top grades. The proportion of total female entries awarded grade 7/A or above was 24.7 per cent last year – 5.7 percentage points higher than total male entries (19.0 per cent).

Prof Smithers said: "The chronic under-performance of boys in education should be treated as a major issue. "It appears that we are not developing the talents of half the population as fully as we could. "This can only lead to a decline in the nation’s economic competitiveness and ultimately loss of its standing in the world." Ofqual brought A-level grading standards back in line with pre-Covid levels in England in 2023, and exam regulators in Wales and Northern Ireland returned to pre-pandemic grading last summer. The move came after Covid-19 led to an increase in top GCSE grades in 2020 and 2021, with results based on teacher assessments instead of exams. Last week, the proportion of A-level entries awarded top grades rose again on last year and remained above pre-pandemic highs Speaking before GCSE results day, Prof Smithers suggested the proportion of GCSE entries scoring the top grades this year was likely to "remain high" compared to 2019 – the year before the pandemic. He said: "It could be we are seeing the emergence of a new normal in which case 2025 will resemble 2024, or the regulators could make a further push to get back to pre-pandemic levels." While traditional A*-G grades are used for GCSE in Northern Ireland and Wales, these have been replaced in England with a 9-1 system, where 9 is the highest. A 4 is broadly equivalent to a C grade, and a 7 is broadly equivalent to an A. In England, many students who do not secure at least a grade 4 – which is considered a "standard pass" – in English and/or maths GCSE are required to retake the subjects during post-16 education. In his report, Prof Smithers reiterated calls for a "policy rethink" on compulsory resits as he suggested they were "soul-destroying" and "utterly demoralising".

