Chuck Norris has died at the age of 86. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

The legendary American Hollywood star and martial arts master Chuck Norris has died at the age of 86, his family have confirmed.

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Norris - who is known for starring with his late friend Bruce Lee in The Way Of The Dragon (1972) and in US action TV series Walker, Texas Ranger as the titular character - was remembered as "a devoted husband, a loving father and grandfather" and "an incredible brother" by his family. It is understood he suffered a medical emergency while on the island of Kauai, northwest of O’ahu, just days after his birthday. His family have not revealed the cause of his death and are currently keeping the circumstances private. However they did say he was "surrounded by his family and was at peace."

Chuck Norris In 'Hero And The Terror'. Picture: Getty

Norris was a six time undefeated world karate champion before becoming a film and TV star. Picture: Alamy

In a post on Instagram, they said: "It is with heavy hearts that our family shares the sudden passing of our beloved Chuck Norris yesterday morning. While we would like to keep the circumstances private, please know that he was surrounded by his family and was at peace. "To the world, he was a martial artist, actor, and a symbol of strength. To us, he was a devoted husband, a loving father and grandfather, an incredible brother, and the heart of our family." "He lived his life with faith, purpose, and an unwavering commitment to the people he loved. Through his work, discipline, and kindness, he inspired millions around the world and left a lasting impact on so many lives.

Norris poses with his hands on his belt for the television series 'Walker, Texas Ranger,' 1997. Picture: Getty

Norris in Missing in Action 1988. Picture: Alamy

"While our hearts are broken, we are deeply grateful for the life he lived and for the unforgettable moments we were blessed to share with him. The love and support he received from fans around the world meant so much to him, and our family is truly thankful for it. To him, you were not just fans, you were his friends. "We know many of you had heard about his recent hospitalisation, and we are truly grateful for the prayers and support you sent his way. "As we grieve this loss, we kindly ask for privacy for our family during this time. "Thank you for loving him with us." He made his last film appearance as himself in Australian action comedy film Zombie Plane, and is also known for roles in The Expendables 2, The Delta Force and Code Of Silence. Norris served in the US Air Force prior to his acting career, and was a black belt in Karate, Taekwondo, Tang Soo Do, Brazilian jiu jitsu, and judo - he also founded his own discipline Chun Kuk Do.

Norris in Sidekicks. Picture: Alamy

Chuck Norris marrying Gena O'Kelly at North Church in Carrolton, Texas in 1998. Picture: Getty

Following his appearance as villain Colt in The Way Of The Dragon, Norris's friend, Bullitt actor Steve McQueen, suggested he took acting more seriously, and a starring role in 1977 action film Breaker! Breaker! followed, along with a second lead in Good Guys Wear Black (1978). Norris then became a household name after starring in the martial arts films A Force Of One (1979), The Octagon (1980), and An Eye For An Eye (1981), appearing with the late Sir Christopher Lee in the latter. His first wife Dianne Holecheck passed away in December, the pair shared two children, Mike, an actor, and Nascar champion Eric Norris, the pair divorced in 1988, and he later married Gena O'Kelley in 1998, with whom he shared twins Dakota and Danilee. Norris also had a daughter called Dina from an extramarital relationship during his time in the US Air Force.

Norris in An Eye for an Eye. Picture: Alamy