Legendary US martial artist and actor Chuck Norris was rushed to hospital in Hawaii just days after celebrating his 86th birthday, according to reports.

It is understood Norris suffered the medical emergency while on the island of Kauai, northwest of O’ahu, in the last 24 hours.

Norris was then taken to hospital and but according to TMZ, he was said to be in "good spirits" while cracking jokes.

The actor, whose real name is Carlos Ray Norris, was seen training on the island on Wednesday.

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