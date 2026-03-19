Chuck Norris 'rushed to hospital' days after celebrating 88th birthday
The American legend marked the milestone earlier this month by taking part in a boxing session
Legendary US martial artist and actor Chuck Norris was rushed to hospital in Hawaii just days after celebrating his 86th birthday, according to reports.
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It is understood Norris suffered the medical emergency while on the island of Kauai, northwest of O’ahu, in the last 24 hours.
Norris was then taken to hospital and but according to TMZ, he was said to be in "good spirits" while cracking jokes.
The actor, whose real name is Carlos Ray Norris, was seen training on the island on Wednesday.
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It comes after he celebrated his birthday last week in which he marked by sparring with a boxing trainer.
Uploading the video to Instagram, he captioned the video: "I don't age. I level up.
"I'm 86 today! Nothing like some playful action on a sunny day to make you feel young.
"I’m grateful for another year, good health and the chance to keep doing what I love.
"Thank you all for being the best fans in the world. Your support through the years has meant more to me than you’ll ever know."
Norris grew to fame in Hollywood as a renowned martial arts champion where he won multiple trophies.
He then went on to earn his breakout in the acting scene in the 1970s.
His acting career came in the form of Bruce Lee's nemesis in Way of the Dragon in 1972, which led to a successful 1980s action film career and later iconic TV status in Walker, Texas Ranger between 1993 and 2001.