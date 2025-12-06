Gareth, a 36-year-old supporter of far-right causes, was quoted this week as saying he is going to start going to church.

His new membership of a congregation is not, however, motivated by a Christian faith, or a desire to learn answers to the biggest questions.

"It's not that I've found God…” he told the BBC. “I'm feeling like Christianity could be replaced, so that's why I feel the church needs support.”

Gareth was not invited via a flyer for a carol service, nor at the will of a friend.

Instead, he says he got the idea to go to church after attending a march supporting Tommy Robinson (the far right figurehead also known as Stephen Yaxley-Lennon).

I would love to know what happened when Gareth chatted to a minister and explained what had led him to come to church.

From his quotes, his new-found enthusiasm comes from a feeling that:

The church is under “threat,”

Christmas is being replaced,

The UK could become “fully Muslim,”

Christian “values and freedoms” are tied into the UK,

To quickly dispel these, nobody has banned Christmas, while only 6 per cent of the English and Welsh population identify as Muslim, according to UK census data, and as far as I know, they have not forced the closure of any churches.

A decline in Christians is not because of a decline in White Britons. Indeed, 2021 Census data has shown that it is actually non-White Brits who are propping up church attendance. Most recent statistics show that church attendance increased in Brent and Newham, boroughs where there is a minority of White Britons. Most other regions, where White Britons have a majority, have seen a steep decline in congregation numbers.

While church attendances have declined on the whole, a counter point is that people rightfully no longer feel a need to go to church to keep up appearances in the same way they did 100 years ago.

More than ever, churchgoers now attend because they want to, not because there is a societal expectation. It is not Biblical to go to church “to be seen”.

What’s fascinating, however, is that Gareth and thousands who were seen holding wooden crosses on far right marches genuinely think they are helping the church.

But the irony is that the church might end up helping them. Through Bible-rooted teaching, far-right supporters, like Gareth, will learn that Christianity offers hope and a message of loving those who are different from us, even if we do not always agree.

Christianity is not based on identity. It’s not a British faith. Churches welcome anyone, and this includes far right members - who might yet find values of exclusion are not rooted in the Gospel.

William Mata is SEO editor for LBC.

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email opinion@lbc.co.uk