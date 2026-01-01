Support for people in their communities could help deal with the “root causes” of many hospital admissions, the Archbishop of Canterbury-elect has said as she highlighted the “increasing pressure” on the nation’s hospitals.

“As I look to the new year, and my upcoming role as Archbishop of Canterbury, I draw upon my experience as a nurse working in the NHS,” she said.

She said that good healthcare is “incredibly important” as she said how it goes “hand in hand” with her faith.

They can also assist people in getting health check-ups, she added.

Dame Sarah, who will legally be made the first ever female Archbishop of Canterbury later this month, highlighted how churches offer regular lunches “understanding that for many of us, a place to go where food is provided and there are people to talk to, can be as important as medical intervention for our physical and mental health”.

The incoming top bishop of the Church of England, Dame Sarah Mullally, a former NHS nurse, has used her first new year message to point out how pressure on stretched services could be “eased” as people access “holistic support” in different settings.

“Good healthcare is incredibly important to me. It goes hand in hand with my Christian faith, inspired by Jesus’ call for us to love and care deeply for one another.

“At St Thomas’ Hospital, where I first trained, the chapel is a place of sanctuary for staff and patients, away from the busy wards. The multi-faith chaplaincy team is on hand to listen, pray or simply sit with those going through life’s most difficult and painful moments.”

She went on: “Near the chapel is the Children’s Hospital. There are staff here who specialise in play therapy, softening the anxiety of a hospital stay, and speeding up recovery.

“While places like this provide excellent care, we know that our hospitals are under increasing pressure, with social and palliative services stretched, long waiting times and severe strain on dedicated NHS staff.

“But this can be eased. Community support can help deal with the root causes of many admissions.

“I see this in my own diocese in London, where people are delivering holistic support in different settings.

“Churches like SAINT in Hackney hold regular lunches, understanding that for many of us, a place to go where food is provided and there are people to talk to, can be as important as medical intervention for our physical and mental health.

“Here, people from all over the world, from many different backgrounds, experience a warm welcome, a health check-up if they need it – and importantly, the love of Jesus Christ, who showed us how to wash the feet of others.

“In my calling now, I strive to carry the care and compassion that shaped my vocation as a nurse into everything that I do.

“The role of the Church should be a healing presence in our nation, bringing people together at times of often intense division, caring deeply for those who need our help.”

Dame Sarah will be the 106th Archbishop of Canterbury, having been chosen to succeed Justin Welby after he announced his resignation more than a year ago over failures in handling an abuse scandal.

Technically, the King is head of the Church of England, but the person holding the role of Archbishop of Canterbury is the most senior bishop and the spiritual leader of the Church and the worldwide Anglican Communion.

Currently Bishop of London, Dame Sarah will legally become Archbishop of Canterbury at a ceremony in Canterbury Cathedral on January 28.