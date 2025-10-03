In her first words since confirmation of her appointment, Dame Sarah said while the role is a 'huge responsibility', she feels a sense of 'peace and trust in God to carry me'.

Dame Sarah Mullally has been named the first female Archbishop of Canterbury in the Church of England’s history. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

The Church of England has named Dame Sarah Mullally as its first-ever female Archbishop of Canterbury.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Church has been without someone in the top job for almost a year after Justin Welby resigned over a safeguarding scandal. A former chief nursing officer for England, Dame Sarah is now Archbishop of Canterbury-designate, ahead of a legal ceremony expected in the coming months to confirm her position as the Church's top bishop. She is the 106th Archbishop of Canterbury, with the role having been vacant for almost a year after Justin Welby announced he was to resign from office over failures in handling an abuse scandal.

Archbishop of Canterbury-designate Dame Sarah Mullally. Picture: Alamy

In her first words since confirmation of her appointment, Dame Sarah said while the role is a “huge responsibility”, she feels a sense of “peace and trust in God to carry me”. She described the Manchester synagogue terror attack as “horrific” and warned that “hatred and racism of any kind cannot be allowed to tear us apart”. Various names were reported as having been in the mix ahead of today's announcement, with a number of women in the running. Former archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby formally stood down in January over failures in handling an abuse scandal, having announced his intention to resign three months earlier, in November 2024.

Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, delivers his final speech in the House of Lords. Picture: Alamy

The new Archbishop of Canterbury thanked all the women who have gone before her. Speaking in Canterbury Cathedral, she said: “I’m told that there will be much talk today about this being a historic moment and a joyous one for many. “I share with you in that joy, not for myself, but for a Church that listens to the calling of God and says, ‘yes, we will follow you’. “Some will be asking what it means for a woman to lead the Church of England and to take on the Archbishop of Canterbury’s global role in the Anglican Communion. “I intend to be a shepherd who enables everyone’s ministry and vocation to flourish, whatever the tradition. “Today, I give thanks for all the men and women, lay and ordained deacons, priests and bishops who have paved the way for this moment, and to all the women that have gone before me – thank you for your support and inspiration.” She emphasised the importance of faith “in our fractured and hurting world”. The new Archbishop of Canterbury said: “In an age that craves certainty and tribalism, Anglicanism offers something quieter but stronger: shared history held in tension, shaped by prayer, and lit from within by the glory of Christ. “This is what gives me hope. In our fractured and hurting world, that partnership in the gospel could not be more vital.” She continued: “As a Church, we have too often failed to recognise or take seriously the misuse of power in all of its forms. As Archbishop, my commitment will be to ensure that we continue to listen to survivors, care for the vulnerable, and foster a culture of safety and well-being for all. “This will not be easy. Our history of safeguarding failures has left a legacy of deep harm and mistrust, and we must all be willing to have light shone on our actions, regardless of our role in the Church.” Britain is “wrestling with complex moral and political questions”, she also said. The archbishop added: “The legal right of terminally ill people to end their own lives, our response to people fleeing war and persecution to seek safety and refuge, he pressures on communities who have been overlooked and undervalued, the deep-rooted question of who we are as a nation, in a world that so often seems on the brink.”

Archbishop of Canterbury-designate Dame Sarah Mullally delivers an address in the Quire of Canterbury Cathedral in Kent. Picture: Alamy

Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell took on most of the responsibilities in the interim, and was one of the voting members of the body charged with choosing Mr Welby’s successor. The Crown Nominations Commission (CNC), chaired by Lord Evans of Weardale, a former director-general of MI5 security service, had to agree to the new appointment by a two-thirds majority vote. Lord Evans of Weardale, KCB, DL, Chair of the Crown Nominations Commission for Canterbury welcomed the news: “It has been a great privilege to have chaired the Crown Nominations Commission as it sought to discern who God is calling to lead the Church of England and Anglican Communion as Archbishop of Canterbury. "That discernment began with the public consultation, which heard the voices of thousands of people as they expressed their hopes for this nomination, and continued all the way through to the Commission’s final meeting.

The Right Reverend and Right Honourable Dame Sarah Mullally, Bishop of London during a service celebrating 400 years of The Queen's Chapel on June 4. Picture: Getty

"I would like to thank all those who took part in this process, particularly those who took time to share their views in the consultation and the members of the Commission who worked so diligently over several months, ably assisted by the Appointments Secretaries and by the Appointments and Vocations team at Lambeth Palace. "I shall be praying for Bishop Sarah as she prepares to take up this new ministry in the coming months.” The King has congratulated Dame Sarah, having approved her appointment as the new Archbishop of Canterbury on Monday, Buckingham Palace said. A palace spokesperson said: “The King approved the Prime Minister’s recommendation on 29th September. “His Majesty congratulates Bishop Sarah on her appointment as archbishop-designate, a role which is of such importance in the UK and across the global Anglican Communion.”

Archbishop of Canterbury-designate Dame Sarah Mullally during a visit to All Saints Church in Canterbury, Kent. Picture: Alamy

Following agreement, in line with tradition, the process involves a name being given to Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and then passed to the monarch. Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has welcomed the appointment of Dame Sarah as the first female Archbishop of Canterbury. Sir Keir said: “I welcome the appointment of The Right Reverend and Right Honourable Dame Sarah Mullally DBE as the new Archbishop of Canterbury and the first woman to hold the role. “The Church of England is of profound importance to this country. Its churches, cathedrals, schools, and charities are part of the fabric of our communities. “The Archbishop of Canterbury will play a key role in our national life. I wish her every success and look forward to working together.”

Archbishop of Canterbury-designate Dame Sarah Mullally helps out at a food bank in All Saints Church in Canterbury, Kent. Picture: Alamy