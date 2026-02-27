Fury as Pro-Palestine activists deface Churchill statue with ‘Zionist war criminal’ graffiti
Phrases such as "stop the genocide now," "Zionist war criminal," and "free Palestine" were sprayed onto the bronze statue with red paint
The Winston Churchill statue in Parliament Square has been cordoned off after it was covered with graffiti overnight.
Phrases such as "stop the genocide now," "Zionist war criminal," "globalise the intifada" and "free Palestine" were sprayed onto the bronze statue with red paint.
It also said "groetjes uit den haag" which appears to translate to "greetings from the Hague" in Dutch.
Cleaners could be seen washing away the words this morning.
Matt Vickers, deputy chairman of the Conservative Party said: "Its disgusting and vile. Whoever is doing this needs to be held to account.
"This is an attack on democracy, this is an attack on this country, its culture and its history."
One X user tweeted: "Without Churchill there'd be no Britain left to protest in. Vandals hate him because he stood against everything they pretend to fight for today."
Another added: "He is a sacred symbol for the British. An attack on this statue is an attack on the heart of Britain."
The bronze monument has stood outside the Houses of Parliament since 1973.
During Black Lives Matter protests in 2020, protesters sprayed the 12ft statue with graffiti, crossing out Churchill’s name and writing “was a racist” on the plinth. Last year, trans rights activists climbed on to the memorial while waving placards and flags in protest against the Supreme Court’s ruling on the legal definition of a woman.
Last year, the Government announced new laws that made it a criminal offence for protesters to climb on the statue.
Last December both the Metropolitan Police and Greater Manchester Police announced anyone chanting the controversial slogan “globalise the intifada” would face arrest.
The decision by the two police forces came in the wake of the Bondi Beach terror attack, and the terror attack at Heaton Park synagogue in Manchester on October 2.
LBC has reached out to the Met Police for comment.