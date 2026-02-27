The Winston Churchill statue in Parliament Square has been cordoned off after it was covered with graffiti overnight.

Phrases such as "stop the genocide now," "Zionist war criminal," "globalise the intifada" and "free Palestine" were sprayed onto the bronze statue with red paint.

It also said "groetjes uit den haag" which appears to translate to "greetings from the Hague" in Dutch.

Cleaners could be seen washing away the words this morning.

Matt Vickers, deputy chairman of the Conservative Party said: "Its disgusting and vile. Whoever is doing this needs to be held to account.

"This is an attack on democracy, this is an attack on this country, its culture and its history."