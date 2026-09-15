The activist, who was representing himself, said it was not a crime to send a message to Parliament

A worker cleans the statue of Winston Churchill after protesters sprayed red paint on it. Picture: Getty

By Sophie Clark

A pro-Palestine activist who spray-painted slogans on to a statue of Sir Winston Churchill has been found not guilty of criminal damage.

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Olax Outis, who also goes by Caspar San Giorgi, was in court accused of using red spray paint to write slogals including “Stop the Genocide” and “Free Palestine” onto the statue in Parliament Square, central London. The 39-year-old was accused of causing more than £7,000 of damage, but denied this while representing himself in court. He said he did not commit a crime because he was sending a message to Parliament. Additionally, the paint he used was washable, so it did not inflict permanent damage to the statue. Mr San Giorgi was found not guilty at Southwark Crown Court on Monday afternoon, a court official said. Read more: Palestine Action activist on run convicted over raid on Israel-linked weapons factory Read more: Ed Sheeran responds after Macklemore is axed from tour over Free Palestine remarks

Caspar San Giorgi was cleared of criminal damage charges over accusations of painting Winston Churchill's statue. Picture: Getty

The court previously heard that Mr San Giorgi went to Parliament Square just before 4am on February 27, carrying cans of spray paint and a ladder to climb the plinth. He was accused of removing his coat to reveal a red boiler suit with the words “I support Palestine Action” on the back, and “set about defacing the statue – spraying… the words Free Palestine and red triangles on the front, and Never Again Is Now on the rear,” said prosecutor Peter Ratliff. Mr San Giorgi said one of the phrases he wrote translated as “The Hague sends their regards”, and was intended as a message to Sir Keir and Parliament about Britain’s actions towards Gaza and Palestine. “I’m proud to be a citizen of The Hague”, he said, while defending himself during the trial. The Dutch man who has no fixed address, told the court that he wishes to see Keir Starmer “on trial in The Hague.” He also told the jury: “Whether you convict me or not is not too much of a concern for me. “Whether I get acquitted, deported, imprisoned for years, I can be proud of having spoken about injustice and I have accounted for my actions. I will accept your judgement.”

Police officers on the scene as a worker cleans the statue of Winston Churchill in Parliament Square. Picture: Alamy