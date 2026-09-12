The protestor is in court over his alleged role in damaging a statue with red paint

Caspar San Giorgi is in court over damages sustained to the statue of Britain's former Prime Minister Winston Churchill in Parliament Square. Picture: Getty

By Sophie Clark

A pro-Palestine activist who spray painted slogans onto a statue of Sir Winston Churchill has told a jury he was “not concerned” about being found guilty.

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Olax Outis, who is also known as Caspar San Giorgi, told the court he just wanted his protest to be heard. His protest involved climbing on to the statue in Parliament Square, central London, wearing a red boiler suit emblazoned with the words “I support Palestine Action.” San Giorgi, of no fixed address, has now been accused of spray painting phrases including “Stop the Genocide” and “Free Palestine” on to the statue, causing an alleged £7,000 of damage. Giving evidence, the 39-year-old said he did not consider his actions to be either criminal or have caused damage to the statue and its plinth. He told Southwark Crown Court: “I don’t really care about the financials involved – it’s a non-issue for me. It was never my intention to cause much financial damage or anything." Read more: Pro-Palestine protester who climbed Big Ben and cost taxpayer £67k found guilty of public nuisance Read more: Activist ‘plotted Palestine paint stunt at Boris Johnson's wedding venue’

A worker pressure washes graffiti off of a statue of Britain's former Prime Minister Winston Churchill in Parliament Square. Picture: Getty

“It was about a message to Parliament which I have delivered," said San Giorgi. San Giorgi, who is representing himself in court, told jurors: “Whether you convict me or not is not too much of a concern for me. “Whether I get acquitted, deported, imprisoned for years, I can be proud of having spoken about injustice and I have accounted for my actions. I will accept your judgment.” The court has heard San Giorgi went to Parliament Square just before 4am on February 27, carrying cans of spray paint and a ladder to climb the plinth. He allegedly removed his coat to reveal a red boiler suit with the words “I support Palestine Action” on the back, and “set about defacing the statue – spraying… the words Free Palestine and red triangles on the front, and Never Again Is Now on the rear,” prosecutor Peter Ratliff told the court. San Giorgi said one of the phrases he wrote translated as “the Hague sends their regards”, and was intended as a message to Sir Keir and Parliament about Britain’s actions regarding Gaza and Palestine.

The statue of Winston Churchill is now covered for protection from protesters. Picture: Getty