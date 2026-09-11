The information emerged in previously top secret files released by the CIA to mark the 25th anniversary of the September 11 terror attacks

The information emerged in a trove of President’s Daily Brief (PDB) products released by CIA director John Ratcliffe to mark the 25th anniversary of the September 11 terror attacks. Picture: Getty

By Issy Clarke

Britain was on an 'al Qaida hit list' for an attack on its own soil several years before 9/11, newly declassified CIA documents have revealed.

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The previously top secret files reveal that the terror chief Osama Bin Laden was looking to target the UK for an attack back in 1998. Britain was also named in the haul of papers as a recruiting ground for the al Qaida leader to "promote terrorism abroad" The information emerged in a trove of President’s Daily Brief (PDB) products released by CIA director John Ratcliffe to mark the 25th anniversary of the September 11 terror attacks. One document, dated August 28 1998, said that Bin Laden, whose name is spelt in the files Bin Ladin, was looking to target the UK. It stated: “Hours before the US missile strikes, Bin Ladin (redacted) was looking at options for further attacks against the US as well as the UK (redacted) Bin Ladin did not indicate precise targets or timing.” Read more: Caller John says what it was like to witness 9/11 firsthand Read more: 9/11 'watch-party' organiser hits back at criticism, says event is ‘simply an opportunity for people to think and talk’

One document, dated August 28 1998, said that Bin Laden, whose name is spelt in the files Bin Ladin, was looking to target the UK. Picture: Supplied

The document, entitled “Bin Ladin Terrorist Network Still a Threat”, was compiled following American cruise missile strikes on al Qaida bases in Sudan and Afghanistan in retaliation for the earlier bombing of US embassies in Kenya and Tanzania, which claimed hundreds of lives. A further memo at the end of that year, subject marked “Significant Near-Term Threat of Bin Ladin Attacks”, said: “We have strong indications that he would like to attack the US and allies such as the UK and Israel on their own soil. “If Bin Ladin judges these venues are too well defended, however, he will target US and allied interests in other areas of the world accessible to his network.” It also made a portentous reference to “planning to hijack aircraft”, in relation to “impending anti-US terrorist operations”.

CIA director John Ratcliffe. Picture: Getty

Another document said Bin Laden was looking at further targets in the US and UK. Picture: CIA

A separate file dated August 1999 highlighted Bin Laden’s frustration after two of his London-based henchmen were detained by British police. The document stated: “His organisation’s capabilities have suffered from the arrest of key operatives. “Bin Ladin in interviews last year expressed anger over the arrests of his senior procurement officer and the chief of his organisation in the UK.” Britain was also named in the haul of papers as a recruiting ground for the al Qaida leader. A note dated October 14 2000 with the title “Bin Ladin: Terrorist Network Active Despite Disruptions” said: “Worldwide recruitment of fighters for the struggle in Chechnya has created a surplus of Islamic militants that Bin Ladin and other extremists are drawing on to promote terrorism abroad. “Mujahidin supporters recruit young Muslims in the UK, Pakistan, Turkey, the Arabian Peninsula, and elsewhere for training at camps affiliated with Bin Ladin in Afghanistan.”

Back in September 11 2001, 2,977 people were killed when passenger jets hijacked by al Qaida terrorists struck the twin towers of the World Trade Centre. Picture: Getty