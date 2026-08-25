The US CIA director flew to Moscow on Tuesday for meetings with Russian officials, according to American media reports.

The visit would be the first known visit to the Russian capital by a US spy chief since John Ratcliffe's predecessor, William Burns, held talks with Vladimir Putin in November 2021.

About three months after that meeting, the Russian president launched Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

CBS News and Axios reported the visit by Ratcliffe, US President Donald Trump's CIA chief, who served as director of national intelligence in Trump's first term.

The outlets did not say whom he was meeting or what the talks are expected to cover.

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