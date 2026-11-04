A former CIA director has said Donald Trump's midterm losses were due to the unpopularity of the Iran war - and suggested that the president should find a negotiated end to the conflict.

Mr Trump's Republicans lost control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate in a Democratic rout - with losses including the GOP's heartlands in Kansas, Texas and South Carolina.

Secretary Leon Panetta, the former head of the intelligence agency and a former White House chief of staff to Bill Clinton, told LBC's Tonight with Andrew Marr: "We're not sure how this war is going to end. It's been going on, it was supposed to last a couple weeks, and now it's into its almost eighth or ninth month.

"And obviously the American people do not support that war. So the real question is going to be whether Trump recognises the fact that the American people do not support it and ultimately tries to negotiate some end to the war.

"Or whether he goes back to trying to bomb the hell out of Iran in an effort that hasn't worked in the past, and I don't think it'll work in the future.

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