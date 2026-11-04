Former CIA director says midterm massacre tells Trump its time to negotiate end to Iran war
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A former CIA director has said Donald Trump's midterm losses were due to the unpopularity of the Iran war - and suggested that the president should find a negotiated end to the conflict.
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Mr Trump's Republicans lost control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate in a Democratic rout - with losses including the GOP's heartlands in Kansas, Texas and South Carolina.
Secretary Leon Panetta, the former head of the intelligence agency and a former White House chief of staff to Bill Clinton, told LBC's Tonight with Andrew Marr: "We're not sure how this war is going to end. It's been going on, it was supposed to last a couple weeks, and now it's into its almost eighth or ninth month.
"And obviously the American people do not support that war. So the real question is going to be whether Trump recognises the fact that the American people do not support it and ultimately tries to negotiate some end to the war.
"Or whether he goes back to trying to bomb the hell out of Iran in an effort that hasn't worked in the past, and I don't think it'll work in the future.
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"So that's going to be a real test of whether or not he's learned the lesson that came out of this election."
Secretary Panetta, who also served as Barack Obama's secretary of defense, said the Trump's midterm massacre "reflected, I think, the most important power we have in a democracy, which is the power to vote....they wanted a check on the power of the presidency, and our democracy received that loud and clear."
The Democrat lauded his party's results in the elections, telling Andrew: "I'm pleased that the leadership in the Democratic Party has said that the Democrats have to focus on issues, on policies and try to govern.
"I think that's the most important thing the Democrats could do right now. There are a number of problems that this country is facing; not only the war, but tremendous inflation, cost-of-living prices that are out of sight, and I believe that the Democrats would be smart to be able to unify in an effort to try to address.
"The issues that the American people are concerned about. That's what this election is all about. And hopefully the Democrats are going to have some impact."