Former Olympian dies aged 34 just weeks after wedding
Two-time Olympian Mageean, who won the European title in Rome in 2024, announced last year she had been diagnosed with cancer
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Tributes have been paid to Irish Olympian Ciara Mageean, who has died at the age of 34 after suffering from cancer.
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The athlete, from Portaferry, Co Down, a former European champion and twice Olympian, died at 6.30am on Sunday.
In a post on social media, her family said she was surrounded by her loved ones.
They said: “A beloved daughter, sister, wife, friend and inspiration to so many, she will be deeply missed.”
Mageean was one of the most high-profile athletes in Ireland, specialising in the middle distance running 1,500m event.
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She represented Ireland at both the 2016 Rio Olympics and 2020 Tokyo Olympics, as well as holding a slew of Irish records.
She went on to become the first individual Irish European champion since Sonia O’Sullivan when she struck gold at the 2024 championships in Rome.
Mageean was unable to compete at the 2024 Olympics due to an Achilles injury.
The following year, Mageean announced she had been diagnosed with cancer.
There were shockwaves across Ireland and the sporting community when Mageean revealed her diagnosis of stage 4 cancer of the bowel with a likely terminal prognosis.
She went on to marry her partner Thomas Moran in October, just weeks before her death.
Taoiseach Micheál Martin said he was deeply saddened by her untimely passing.
“My heartfelt sympathies go to her husband Thomas, all her family and friends,” he said in a statement on the social media network X.
Tánaiste Simon Harris described the news as heartbreaking.
He said on X: “She was a European champion, two-time Olympian, a proud Irish athlete and an extraordinary person.”
Northern Ireland’s First Minister Michelle O’Neill said Mageean demonstrated “extraordinary talent, determination and dedication”.
Deeply saddened at the untimely passing of Ciara Mageean.— Micheál Martin (@MichealMartinTD) November 1, 2026
My heartfelt sympathies go to her husband Thomas, all her family and friends.
Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam. pic.twitter.com/u43ERVrIMv
“I am deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Ciara Mageean, and I want to extend my heartfelt condolences to her husband Tommy, her parents, family, friends and everyone who loved her,” she said.
“Ciara’s achievements in athletics brought immense pride to her local community and to people right across Ireland.
“From representing Ireland at two Olympic Games to winning European Championship gold in Rome in 2024, Ciara demonstrated extraordinary talent, determination and dedication.
“However, beyond the medals, records and sporting accolades, Ciara will be remembered for her warmth, courage and tremendous strength of character.
“Throughout her illness, she showed a remarkable spirit and an incredible ability to find hope and joy in life, even in the most difficult circumstances. Her courage touched countless people and will leave a lasting legacy.
“For a community like Portaferry, this loss will be deeply felt. Ciara was one of our own, and the pride she brought to her community and beyond will never be forgotten.
“At this incredibly difficult time, I hope her family and loved ones can take some comfort from knowing just how deeply she was admired, respected and loved by so many people.”