Two-time Olympian Mageean, who won the European title in Rome in 2024, announced last year she had been diagnosed with cancer

Gold medalist Ciara Mageean of Team Ireland celebrates on the podium during the medal ceremony for the Women’s 1500mon day four of the 26th European Athletics Championships - Rome 2024 at Stadio Olimpico on June 10, 2024. Picture: Mattia Ozbot/Getty

By Rebecca Henrys

Tributes have been paid to Irish Olympian Ciara Mageean, who has died at the age of 34 after suffering from cancer.

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The athlete, from Portaferry, Co Down, a former European champion and twice Olympian, died at 6.30am on Sunday. In a post on social media, her family said she was surrounded by her loved ones. They said: “A beloved daughter, sister, wife, friend and inspiration to so many, she will be deeply missed.” Mageean was one of the most high-profile athletes in Ireland, specialising in the middle distance running 1,500m event. Read more: Human rights lawyer, 94, among more than 300 arrested outside US embassy after supporting Palestine Action Read more: Unrest across Europe as shops looted in Germany and violent scenes in France as policeman 'set on fire'

Olympian Ciara Mageean at half-time of the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Getty

She represented Ireland at both the 2016 Rio Olympics and 2020 Tokyo Olympics, as well as holding a slew of Irish records. She went on to become the first individual Irish European champion since Sonia O’Sullivan when she struck gold at the 2024 championships in Rome. Mageean was unable to compete at the 2024 Olympics due to an Achilles injury. The following year, Mageean announced she had been diagnosed with cancer. There were shockwaves across Ireland and the sporting community when Mageean revealed her diagnosis of stage 4 cancer of the bowel with a likely terminal prognosis.

Ciara Mageean (Ireland, Silver Medal). 1500m. European Championships Munich 2022. Picture: Mariano Garcia/Alamy

She went on to marry her partner Thomas Moran in October, just weeks before her death. Taoiseach Micheál Martin said he was deeply saddened by her untimely passing. “My heartfelt sympathies go to her husband Thomas, all her family and friends,” he said in a statement on the social media network X. Tánaiste Simon Harris described the news as heartbreaking. He said on X: “She was a European champion, two-time Olympian, a proud Irish athlete and an extraordinary person.” Northern Ireland’s First Minister Michelle O’Neill said Mageean demonstrated “extraordinary talent, determination and dedication”.

Deeply saddened at the untimely passing of Ciara Mageean.



My heartfelt sympathies go to her husband Thomas, all her family and friends.



Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam. pic.twitter.com/u43ERVrIMv — Micheál Martin (@MichealMartinTD) November 1, 2026