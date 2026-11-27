Gangs are using social media to recruit people to smuggle cigarettes into the UK in exchange for free holidays to Dubai, HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) has said.

Travellers are being offered flights and accommodation to fill extra suitcases with illicit cigarettes and fly the contraband back from the Middle East or Turkey.

It comes as more than 200 million cigarettes were seized from air passengers in the financial year from 2025 to 2026.

James Murray, Financial Secretary to the Treasury, said: “Cigarette smuggling blights our high streets and funds organised crime, and the Government is determined to dismantle the criminal networks behind it.

“I would urge anyone who sees free holidays being offered in return for smuggling cigarettes to help us by reporting it to HMRC online.”

HMRC warned that anyone tempted by “cig run trips” faces arrest, prosecution and prison.

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