'Cig run trips': Gangs recruiting cigarette smugglers on social media by offering free Dubai holidays
HMRC has warned that anyone tempted by “cig run trips” faces arrest, prosecution and prison.
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Gangs are using social media to recruit people to smuggle cigarettes into the UK in exchange for free holidays to Dubai, HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) has said.
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Travellers are being offered flights and accommodation to fill extra suitcases with illicit cigarettes and fly the contraband back from the Middle East or Turkey.
It comes as more than 200 million cigarettes were seized from air passengers in the financial year from 2025 to 2026.
James Murray, Financial Secretary to the Treasury, said: “Cigarette smuggling blights our high streets and funds organised crime, and the Government is determined to dismantle the criminal networks behind it.
“I would urge anyone who sees free holidays being offered in return for smuggling cigarettes to help us by reporting it to HMRC online.”
HMRC warned that anyone tempted by “cig run trips” faces arrest, prosecution and prison.
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The government department said it is working with international partners, airlines, Border Force and airports to tackle cigarette smuggling and identify the organised crime groups behind it.
Adam Knight, head of Border Force’s National Threat Response Team, said: “A free holiday sounds tempting, but there is no such thing.
“Border Force officers are on the lookout at airports across the country to crack down on illegal cigarette smuggling.
“Don’t gamble with your future: one bad decision could mean a criminal record, time behind bars and years of lost opportunities.”
In October, four million cigarettes were seized at Manchester Airport in a four-day operation targeting high-risk flights, baggage and passengers.
It led to 23 people being refused entry to the UK, with one smuggler caught trying to bring 100,000 cigarettes into the UK hidden inside six suitcases from Dubai.
Margaret Mousley, deputy director of HMRC’s Fraud Investigation Service, said: “We have ramped up our activity at UK airports and we have more than 60 ongoing criminal investigations into suspected airport smugglers and the gangs behind it.
“The consequences for them and anyone caught smuggling cigarettes are life changing.”
New research published on Friday by National Trading Standards revealed that two in five (40%) smokers surveyed knew that money from illegal tobacco sales can help fund organised crime.