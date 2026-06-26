Video of Chari XCX and Madonna smoking at Milan fashion week led to some hailing a renaissance for "edgy" cigarettes to the concern of Action on Smoking and Health

Media coverage of celebs lighting up has followed on from the Tobacco and Vapes Act being passed. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

An anti-smoking charity is concerned cigarettes have been glamourised by media coverage of celebrities such as Madonna and Charli XCX lighting up.

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Action on Smoking and Health [ASH] has told LBC that smoking reappearing in fashion, entertainment and social media "risks the normalisation" of the deadly habit, even on the back of the Tobacco and Vapes Act. The government bill will prevent anyone born from January 1, 2009, from buying tobacco or e-cigarettes, for their whole lives, even after they turn 18. But ASH is concerned that a mini-smoking renaissance might emerge on the back of cigarettes being presented as "edgy" or "glamorous" by celebrities and in their media coverage. Read also: There is no ‘personal choice’ in smoking addiction

Charli XCX smokes on a balcony in London. Picture: Alamy

Caroline Cerny, deputy chief executive at ASH, said: "Images of celebrities smoking at high-profile fashion events may be presented as edgy or glamorous, but they are a reminder of why the Tobacco and Vapes Act is so important. "Smoking reappearing in fashion, entertainment and social media, risks the normalisation of a product that remains the leading cause of preventable death and disease in the UK." Recent publicised examples include singers Madonna and Charli XCX sat smoking side-by-side at a YSL fashion show in Milan and Lady Gaga with a cigarette in her Die With a Smile music video last year. The UK, in 2024, had 5.3 million smokers, which was the lowest proportion since records began in 2011, according to ONS data.

Madonna, Charli xcx and Connor Storrie sitting together at Paris Fashion Week. pic.twitter.com/DFEqWLFBXz — Pop Base (@PopBase) June 23, 2026