'Cinderella' phone thief identified by lost shoe jailed after being tackled off e-bike by pedestrian
The thief then bolted it on foot along the pavement as more civilians tried to stop him.
A ‘Cinderella’ phone thief who was identified by his lost trainer after being tackled to the ground by vigilante civilians has been jailed for 15 months.
Spencer Duarte, 29, was swarmed by members of the public after he snatched a phone from a pensioner's hand while cycling an e-bike through Ludgate Hill on August 7 last year.
The chaotic aftermath was captured on CCTV and showed a bystander jump into action and take down Duarte, who came crashing off his e-bike.
He managed to escape but left behind a shoe with traces of his DNA - leading police to identify the repeat offender.
The force aptly dubbed Duarte 'the Cinderella phone snatcher' after the vital piece of evidence led to his arrest a month later.
Andrew Walker, physical forensics manager at the City of London Police, said: “We were able to get sufficient levels of DNA from the shoe to obtain a single, major profile that was suitable for searching against the national DNA database.
“This search generated a 'hit' to a male whose profile had previously been uploaded.
“The slipper fitted our Cinderella and we were able to bring him before the courts.”
Duarte was found guilty of theft at Inner London Crown Court in June.
Brian De Clare, 66, was reportedly left traumatised by the incident after Duarte attempting to take his phone, the court heard yesterday.
The victim, a former adviser to ex-US President Bill Cliton, is reportedly scared to return to central London as a result.
He said in his impact statement: “This and another incident where I had my wallet stolen has not stopped me coming to London, but it has made me nervous when walking even on major streets.
”I warn others before they visit London to watch out at all times for these thieves who prey on normal people like myself.
Mr De Clare, who was 65 at the time, added that he had “concerns about older people being victimised for this sort of offence.”
Judge Freya Newbery referred to Duarte as a career criminal during yesterday’s sentencing hearing.
She said: 'You were speeding along on your bicycle in the area of Ludgate Hill and while Mr De Clare was using his phone you snatched it out of his hand,
“There was a momentary struggle while he tried to hang onto it but you took it and off you rode with it, but a couple of people took it on themselves to stop you getting away with that.
“You were taken off the bike and even then made off - showing some considerable athletic ability in both cycling and the struggle afterwards.
“This incident was so shocking it has given Mr de Clare a fear of coming into the city.
“In that quite busy area where one doesn't expect to see that sort of incident it was so dramatic and striking - and makes a lot of people fear they can't walk around the streets, even in the city.
“It looks as though from a relatively young age dishonesty and thieving were a way of life for you.”
Duarte, of Saffron Walden, Essex, admitted theft, bringing his tally of offences of theft and dishonesty to 29.