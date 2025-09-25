The thief then bolted it on foot along the pavement as more civilians tried to stop him.

The phone thief was tackled to the ground by a pedestrian. Picture: City of London Police

By Jacob Paul

A ‘Cinderella’ phone thief who was identified by his lost trainer after being tackled to the ground by vigilante civilians has been jailed for 15 months.

Spencer Duarte, 29, was swarmed by members of the public after he snatched a phone from a pensioner's hand while cycling an e-bike through Ludgate Hill on August 7 last year. The chaotic aftermath was captured on CCTV and showed a bystander jump into action and take down Duarte, who came crashing off his e-bike. The thief then bolted it on foot along the pavement as more civilians tried to stop him. He managed to escape but left behind a shoe with traces of his DNA - leading police to identify the repeat offender. The force aptly dubbed Duarte 'the Cinderella phone snatcher' after the vital piece of evidence led to his arrest a month later. Read more: Moment brazen thief hides £24k of stolen wine in wheelie bin before fleeing on tuk-tuk Read more: Moment bag thief is chased down and arrested by plain-clothed officers

The phone snatcher was swarmed by civilians. Picture: City of London Police

Andrew Walker, physical forensics manager at the City of London Police, said: “We were able to get sufficient levels of DNA from the shoe to obtain a single, major profile that was suitable for searching against the national DNA database. “This search generated a 'hit' to a male whose profile had previously been uploaded. “The slipper fitted our Cinderella and we were able to bring him before the courts.” Duarte was found guilty of theft at Inner London Crown Court in June. Brian De Clare, 66, was reportedly left traumatised by the incident after Duarte attempting to take his phone, the court heard yesterday. The victim, a former adviser to ex-US President Bill Cliton, is reportedly scared to return to central London as a result.

Spencer Duarte, 29, was jailed for 15 months. Picture: City of London Police