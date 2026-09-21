Cindy Crawford's only son, Presley Gerber, dies in rehab aged 27
Presley Gerber passed away on Sunday, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner
Cindy Crawford's only son has died in a rehab facility at the age of 27.
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Presley Gerber passed away on Sunday, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner.
The former model was the only son of Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber.
Allie Jenkins, a representative for the family, said in a statement: "The family is asking for privacy during this very difficult and painful time."
Like his mother, Presley carved out a career as a model and worked for brands including Burberry, Dolce & Gabbana and Moschino.
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The older brother of supermodel Kaia Gerber had spoken openly in recent years about his mental health difficulties and drug use.
In 2023 he told a podcast of his struggles with his mental health and depression, describing the condition as a "big part of my life...it's a 24/job".
He added that he hoped to use his platform to help others struggling with their mental health.
“That’s really what I want to do: help people, whether you’re depressed, you’re struggling with something that is having a negative effect on your body. I mean it could be anything, and there’s no judgment.”
Kaia spoke of her brother's struggles recently in an interview with American Vogue.
She said: "When something like that happens in a family, it kind of levels everyone.
"I think that's also why I started to self-identify as the easy one and never wanted to ask for help."
In a social media post on 3 July, Cindy Crawford posted a photo of Presley as a young boy with the caption: “I’m so proud of the man you’ve become, but I’ll always remember you as my little boy! Love you”.
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