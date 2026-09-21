Presley Gerber passed away on Sunday, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner

Presley Gerber passed away on Sunday, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner. Picture: Alamy

By Issy Clarke

Cindy Crawford's only son has died in a rehab facility at the age of 27.

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The former model was the only son of Crawford and her businessman Presley Gerber. Picture: Alamy

The older brother of supermodel Kaia Gerber had spoken openly in recent years about his mental health difficulties and drug use. In 2023 he told a podcast of his struggles with his mental health and depression, describing the condition as a "big part of my life...it's a 24/job". He added that he hoped to use his platform to help others struggling with their mental health. “That’s really what I want to do: help people, whether you’re depressed, you’re struggling with something that is having a negative effect on your body. I mean it could be anything, and there’s no judgment.”

Presley, the older brother to supermodel Kaia Gerber, had spoken openly in recent years about his mental health difficulties and drug use. . Picture: Alamy