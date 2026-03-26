Citizens Advice has warned it is already giving "crisis support" every 30 seconds ahead of household bills including council tax and water rising from April.

The advisory service said it had helped more than 51,000 people with crisis support so far this year, with renters, disabled people and single parents among those most likely to seek assistance.

When broader cost-of-living issues like energy bills and council tax arrears were included, the number of people seeking help reached 175,000.

The charity warned the figures indicated how many household budgets had already "gone beyond breaking point".

Of those the charity had helped, average debt had reached a record £9,500, up 12 per cent on last year.

On average, more than a third of this debt (42 per cent) was arrears on essential bills such as energy and council tax.

Citizens Advice said it anticipated the number of those in debt would rise further, with global instability threatening more price shocks and essential bills going up in April.