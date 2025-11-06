Erling Haaland scored his 27th goal of the season in all competitions during a routine win over Borussia Dortmund

Erling Haaland scored again for Manchester City during Wednesday's Champions League action. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Manchester City and Newcastle United recorded wins in Wednesday evening's Champions League action but Chelsea were forced to settle for a draw against Qarabağ FK.

Manchester City breeze past Borussia Dortmund Phil Foden scored twice and Erling Haaland also found the net against his former side as Man City continued their unbeaten start in the Champions League with a comfortable 4-1 win at the Etihad Stadium. Ryan Cherki rounded off the evening by adding the fourth, after Dortmund's Waldemar Anton pulled a goal back with 18 minutes remaining. City’s victory lifted them to ten points after four games of the league phase and put them seemingly on course for comfortable progress to the knockout stages, in contrast to last season’s struggles. Haaland took his tally for club and country this season to a staggering 27 goals from 17 appearances and his overall Champions League total to 54 from 52.

Joelinton scores in Newcastle's 2-0 win. Picture: Alamy

Newcastle bounce back against Athletic Bilbao Dan Burn produced a bullet header as Newcastle eased to a 2-0 win on a night when he had urged the Magpies to remember how to win ugly. The 33-year-old defender powered home an unstoppable 11th-minute effort, with Joelinton adding a second after the break to wrap up a win against the injury-ravaged Spaniards and a third in succession in the competition. It was just the response head coach Eddie Howe was looking for after Sunday’s dismal 3-1 Premier League defeat at West Ham. The Spanish side did have moments of their own and hit the woodwork in the first half with the score at 1-0. But Howe's men became both more comfortable as the half wore on and Joelinton headed firmly past Simon at his near post minutes into the second half to ease any nerves.

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca. Picture: Alamy