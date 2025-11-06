Delight for Manchester City and Newcastle in Champions League but Chelsea left frustrated
Erling Haaland scored his 27th goal of the season in all competitions during a routine win over Borussia Dortmund
Manchester City and Newcastle United recorded wins in Wednesday evening's Champions League action but Chelsea were forced to settle for a draw against Qarabağ FK.
Manchester City breeze past Borussia Dortmund
Phil Foden scored twice and Erling Haaland also found the net against his former side as Man City continued their unbeaten start in the Champions League with a comfortable 4-1 win at the Etihad Stadium.
Ryan Cherki rounded off the evening by adding the fourth, after Dortmund's Waldemar Anton pulled a goal back with 18 minutes remaining.
City’s victory lifted them to ten points after four games of the league phase and put them seemingly on course for comfortable progress to the knockout stages, in contrast to last season’s struggles.
Haaland took his tally for club and country this season to a staggering 27 goals from 17 appearances and his overall Champions League total to 54 from 52.
Newcastle bounce back against Athletic Bilbao
Dan Burn produced a bullet header as Newcastle eased to a 2-0 win on a night when he had urged the Magpies to remember how to win ugly.
The 33-year-old defender powered home an unstoppable 11th-minute effort, with Joelinton adding a second after the break to wrap up a win against the injury-ravaged Spaniards and a third in succession in the competition.
It was just the response head coach Eddie Howe was looking for after Sunday’s dismal 3-1 Premier League defeat at West Ham.
The Spanish side did have moments of their own and hit the woodwork in the first half with the score at 1-0.
But Howe's men became both more comfortable as the half wore on and Joelinton headed firmly past Simon at his near post minutes into the second half to ease any nerves.
Chelsea boss Maresca says Club World Cup is still affecting his team after Qarabag draw
The Blues looked short of their best following a 2,500-mile trip to the Azerbaijan capital Baku and were given a fright by their hosts, who took a 2-1 lead before half-time.
Goals by Leandro Andrade and a penalty from Marko Jankovic turned the game around after Estevao’s early strike, which appeared to have Chelsea en route to a routine win.
Alejandro Garnacho’s goal in the second half spared the visitors’ blushes and rescued a point and denied Qarabag over a first win against an English side.
Maresca made seven changes from the team that beat Tottenham at the weekend and pointed to a disrupted pre-season and lack of a summer break after the game.
He said: The intention was to rest Moises (Caicedo), Enzo (Fernandez), Malo (Gusto) and more players.
"They are not able to play every three days. The Club World Cup affected a lot. We tried to rotate. When we win, nobody mentions that but when we don’t, everyone is focused on that."