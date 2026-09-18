A coalition of civil rights groups is suing Trump administration officials to try to stop them from threatening to deploy federal law enforcement officers to polling stations in the upcoming US midterm elections.

The groups claim Trump’s government has violated a section of the Voting Rights Act regarding voter intimidation. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Bell

A coalition of civil rights groups is suing Trump administration officials to try to stop them from threatening to deploy federal law enforcement officers to polling stations in the upcoming US midterm elections.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The lawsuit is spearheaded by the NAACP, which is led by CEO and President Derrick Johnson. Picture: Alamy

This reflects the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement operations in communities of colour, as well as the president’s efforts to create a national voter eligibility list. The lawsuit is the most recent incident of groups attempting to block Trump from asserting more control over US elections ahead of what is set to be a competitive midterm in November. When approached for comment by The Guardian, White House official pointed to the administration’s past statements denying any plan to deploy ICE agents to polls in November. Former White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters in February that it was “not something I’ve ever heard the president consider”.

Former White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters it was 'not something I’ve ever heard the president consider'. Picture: Getty