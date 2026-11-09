Prosecutors said Chowdhury “exploited” the work-from-home culture which began during the Covid-19 pandemic to hide his multiple jobs and took sick leave from some employers to manage the workload.

Kashim Chowdhury arriving at Souhtwark Crown Court, London. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

A civil servant has been found guilty of nine counts of fraud after using remote working and sick notes to juggle up to five full-time Government jobs at the same time.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Kashim Chowdhury, 55, lied about his employment status to get a string of overlapping roles across Government departments and public bodies, Southwark Crown Court heard previously. Between February 2020 and September 2023, Chowdhury, from Whitechapel, east London, earned almost £350,000 from eight employers, the court heard. This includes more than £280,000 in gross pay from employers for months when he had more than one full-time job, jurors were told.

Prosecutors said Chowdhury “exploited” the work-from-home culture. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

Prosecutors said Chowdhury “exploited” the work-from-home culture which began during the Covid-19 pandemic to hide his multiple jobs and took sick leave from some employers to manage the workload. In one incident, described by prosecutor Lucy Organ as “laughable”, Chowdhury allegedly wore white make-up during a video call with his boss to seemingly appear ill, the court heard. Chowdhury previously told the court work was his “lifeline”. He told the court that around May and June 2022, his mother’s health “deteriorated”.

Court artist drawing by Elizabeth Cook of Kashim Chowdhury appearing at Southwark Crown Court, south London, charged with nine counts of fraud. Picture: PA Images/Alamy