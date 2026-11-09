Civil servant who juggled five full-time government jobs found guilty of fraud
Prosecutors said Chowdhury “exploited” the work-from-home culture which began during the Covid-19 pandemic to hide his multiple jobs and took sick leave from some employers to manage the workload.
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A civil servant has been found guilty of nine counts of fraud after using remote working and sick notes to juggle up to five full-time Government jobs at the same time.
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Kashim Chowdhury, 55, lied about his employment status to get a string of overlapping roles across Government departments and public bodies, Southwark Crown Court heard previously.
Between February 2020 and September 2023, Chowdhury, from Whitechapel, east London, earned almost £350,000 from eight employers, the court heard.
This includes more than £280,000 in gross pay from employers for months when he had more than one full-time job, jurors were told.
Prosecutors said Chowdhury “exploited” the work-from-home culture which began during the Covid-19 pandemic to hide his multiple jobs and took sick leave from some employers to manage the workload.
In one incident, described by prosecutor Lucy Organ as “laughable”, Chowdhury allegedly wore white make-up during a video call with his boss to seemingly appear ill, the court heard.
Chowdhury previously told the court work was his “lifeline”. He told the court that around May and June 2022, his mother’s health “deteriorated”.
The Crown Prosecution Service said it will seek to reclaim the fraudulent earnings through a proceeds of crime hearing.
'Deliberately concealed'
Sarah Melo, specialist prosecutor at the CPS serious economic organised crime and international directorate (SEOCID), said: “Kashim Chowdhury deliberately concealed the true extent of his employment so that he could obtain and be paid for multiple full-time jobs at the same time.
“He repeatedly misrepresented the true nature of his employment status while continuing to receive full-time salaries from other public bodies.
“This was sustained and deliberate dishonesty. He knew he could not legitimately hold multiple full-time positions at the same time, but continued to conceal what he was doing.
“His actions were motivated by financial gain, allowing him to receive multiple salaries through his fraudulent conduct, which we will now seek to reclaim through the Proceeds of Crime Act.”