Between February 2020 and September 2023, Kashim Chowdhury earned almost £350,000 from eight employers

Kashim Chowdhury, 55, logged onto a Teams call wearing white make up seemingly to fake illness. Picture: PA

By Georgia Rowe

A civil servant accused of fraudulently juggling multiple government jobs “surprised” his line manager when he logged onto a Teams call wearing white makeup seemingly to fake illness, a court has heard.

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Kashim Chowdhury, 55, is accused of lying about his employment status to get a string of overlapping full-time roles across government departments and public bodies. Between February 2020 and September 2023, Chowdhury, from Whitechapel, east London, earned almost £350,000 from eight employers, Southwark Crown Court heard previously. Prosecutors say Chowdhury “exploited” the work-from-home culture which began during the Covid-19 pandemic to hide his multiple jobs and took sick leave from some employers to manage the workload. His UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) line manager Aleesha Adams told jurors that she had not met Chowdhury before a Microsoft Teams meeting on 4 May 2023, held to support him returning to work after a period of absence due to “stress”. Read more: Council worker ordered to pay £20k after accepting second job at British Gas while on 'sick leave' before being caught out after starring in promo video Read more: Charity regulator to condemn ‘thuggery and intimidation’ towards RNLI volunteers

Between February 2020 and September 2023, Kashim Chowdhury earned almost £350,000 from eight employers. Picture: PA

Unbeknownst to Ms Adams, it took place while he had five jobs, the court heard previously. She said she was “surprised” when he logged on wearing white face makeup because his name led her to expect to see an Asian man with darker skin. Describing the call in her evidence on Tuesday, she said: “He was coughing, blowing his nose, saying he was really ill.“ He held up tissues to the camera to show how many tissues he had, to show how ill he was. “I was expecting from his name an Asian man, so I was surprised that he was wearing what, I thought he was wearing, white face makeup to make himself look ill.” The witness confirmed he had said the words “look how ill I am”. The defendant had also logged into the call using a Defra email address, she later discovered. Asked why she believed it was makeup, she said: “I was expecting an Asian man, so I was expecting someone with darker skin, and also as the call went on, like on his forehead, he was sweating, it was like rubbing off so it was darker underneath and darker on the neck.” His shoulders upward were visible on the call, she added.

Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs. Picture: Russell Hart/Alamy

Prosecutor Lucy Organ asked when she first noticed the suspected makeup and Ms Adams said: “Pretty immediately, I was very surprised.” It started to rub off under “10 minutes, a little more maybe” into the call and sweat made the paint a “little bit crumbly”, she added. Immediately after the call she rang the HR representative who had also attended, telling jurors she asked “that was quite strange, did you find that Kashim was wearing white makeup?”. His line manager said he was underperforming in his role and submitted work of a standard two grades below his position, even after reaching out to colleagues for help. A grade seven project manager is expected to be “quite proactive and self-sufficient”, but Ms Adams said she had to “guide him a lot”.

Prosecutors say Chowdhury “exploited” the work-from-home culture which began during the Covid-19 pandemic. Picture: Pol Solé/Alamy