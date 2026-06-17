It is understood that civil servants spoke to them about the players' experience while taking part in GTA missions

By Alex Storey

Civil servants have been paid to play the video game Grand Theft Auto online with the public as part of government research.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Online focus groups on the platform were launched by members of an experimental policy-making team at the Department for Education (DfE) to "create an emotionally safe space". The game, an 18 plus, was deployed by the government in 2024 as part of an attempt to learn about the "lived experience" of the public. GTA, made by American company Rockstar, frequently depicts violence and involves shooting, driving fast cars and evading the police. Read more: Russian warship 'reckless' to fire warning shots at British yacht says Starmer but insists nothing 'more sinister' at play Read more: Starmer backs Burnham for by-election victory insisting he'll have a 'big role in Government'

The 18+ game regularly depicts violence. Picture: Alamy

The experiment was overseen by Policy Lab, a small unit at the heart of Whitehall tasked with policymaking schemes, The Telegraph reports. A government blog revealed that civil servants "spent time with participants in video games they played regularly" and "experienced the world". It is understood that the civil servants joined the game's players online and spoke to them about their experience while taking part in GTA missions.

A Whitehall source hit out at the scheme. Picture: Alamy