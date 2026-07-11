Several injured in 'large disturbance' in Clacton-on-Sea
Essex Police were called shortly before 3am on Saturday to reports of a fight
Police have appealed for information after a “large disturbance” in Clacton during which several people were injured.
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Essex Police were called to Marine Parade West shortly before 3am on Saturday to reports of a fight.
Emergency services found several injured people who needed medical attention. One person remans in hospital with a serious head injury.
Police believe a car was involved in the incident, but it was no longer there when officers arrived at the scene.
The Pier Gap is closed and people have been asked to avoid the area until further updates.
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Police have appealed for anyone who was injured during what they described as a “large disturbance” or is a witness who has not already spoken to officers to come forward.
They said: “We’d also ask anyone driving in the vicinity at the time to check their dashcam to see if they have captured any footage that could help our investigation.
“If you have any information, CCTV, dashcam or other footage in relation to this incident, then please get in contact with us.
“Please quote incident 202 of 11 July.”