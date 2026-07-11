Police have appealed for information after a “large disturbance” in Clacton during which several people were injured.

Essex Police were called to Marine Parade West shortly before 3am on Saturday to reports of a fight.

Emergency services found several injured people who needed medical attention. One person remans in hospital with a serious head injury.

Police believe a car was involved in the incident, but it was no longer there when officers arrived at the scene.

The Pier Gap is closed and people have been asked to avoid the area until further updates.

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