Clair Obscur earned rave reviews when it was released earlier this year. Picture: Sandfall Interactive

By Henry Moore

An Independent game made by a small team of first-time developers in France has made history at the annual Game Awards.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Critically acclaimed role-playing game (RPG) Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 made history on Monday when it became the first-ever title to earn 12 nominations. Clair Obscure: Expedition 33 is up for Game of the Year, while three of its lead actors were nominated in the best performance category. Other titles up for the top prize include Death Stranding 2, Nintendo’s Donkey Kong Bananza, indie darlings Hollow Knight Silksong and Hades 2, as well as the medieval epic Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.

Watch the full #TheGameAwards nomination announcement:



0:00 - Welcome

0:57 - Best Performance

1:20 - Best Ongoing Game

1:31 - Best Mobile Game

1:43 - Best Art Direction

1:56 - Score & Music

2:17 - Best Audio Design

2:29 - Best Adaptation

2:54 - Best Narrative

3:07 - Best… pic.twitter.com/s1Q6pmXmrw — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) November 17, 2025