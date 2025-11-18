Clair Obscur makes Game Awards history with 12 nominations
An Independent game made by a small team of first-time developers in France has made history at the annual Game Awards.
Critically acclaimed role-playing game (RPG) Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 made history on Monday when it became the first-ever title to earn 12 nominations.
Clair Obscure: Expedition 33 is up for Game of the Year, while three of its lead actors were nominated in the best performance category.
Other titles up for the top prize include Death Stranding 2, Nintendo’s Donkey Kong Bananza, indie darlings Hollow Knight Silksong and Hades 2, as well as the medieval epic Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.
The annual awards show, which was watched live by 154 million people last year, airs on December 11.
Each year, the show is hosted by games journalist Geoff Keighley, with 29 awards up for grabs in total.
Over the years, the Game Awards has also become a place where developers announce new projects, with the 2024 show seeing fans given a glimpse at The Witcher 4 for the first time.
Clair Obscure: Expedition 33 is by far and away the favourite to take home this year’s top prize.
Made by a team of around 30 people in France, Expedition 33 was praised for its high production values and mature storytelling.
Three of its stars, Ben Starr, Charlie Cox and Jennifer English have been nominated in the best performance category.