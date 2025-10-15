Man who drove car into sea found guilty of murdering girlfriend in hot tub
A Canadian national has been found guilty of murdering his girlfriend in a hot tub on a remote Scottish island.
Claire Leveque, a 24-year-old Canadian national, was found with a number of 25 stab wounds to her neck and chest at a property in the Shetland Islands last February.
Emergency services attended but she was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.
Before police arrived, her partner Aren Pearson, 41, left the house and driven a short distance to Melby Pier where he deliberately drove his car off the road and into the sea.
He then returned to the house, where he was arrested.
Pearson, also a Canadian national, has been sentenced to a minimum term of 25 years imprisonment.
Police described him as a "cruel and selfish" individual who inflicted a "horrifying" level of violence.
The couple had moved to Scotland in 2023.
Pearson confessed to the murder to police officers at the crime scene and to a doctor while he was being treated in hospital.
However, later on giving evidence during the trial he claimed Ms Leveque had struck him, grabbed a knife and then jumped into the hot tub, where she stabbed herself four or five times, it was reported.
Pearson claimed she had lost her temper after hearing him speak to her father about how much alcohol she was drinking.
The jury heard he had stabbed himself in the neck, consumed brake fluid and driven his Porsche car into the sea.
'Cruel and selfish'
Detective Inspector Richard Baird said: “The level of violence Aren Pearson inflicted is truly horrifying.
“Our investigation uncovered evidence of a controlling and violent relationship with Claire Leveque, where Pearson sought to degrade and abuse her prior to her death.
“These actions and his actions after his violent attack which led to her death show him as a cruel and selfish individual and it is right that he will now face the consequences of what he has done.
“Today’s verdict cannot change what happened, but I hope it brings a degree of closure to Claire’s family.”
Chief Inspector Chris Sewell, Shetland area commander, added. “This was a harrowing incident which we know had a wide impact across the local community in our islands.
“I know that many people’s thoughts across Shetland will be with Claire Leveque’s family and friends today.
“Fortunately, crimes of this nature are extremely rare in Shetland. We will continue to work closely with our partners to support the community and to tackle violence against women and girls, ensuring that Shetland remains a safe place for everyone."