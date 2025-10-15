A Canadian national has been found guilty of murdering his girlfriend in a hot tub on a remote Scottish island.

Claire Leveque was murdered by her partner Aren Pearson. Picture: Claire Leveque

By Flaminia Luck

Claire Leveque, a 24-year-old Canadian national, was found with a number of 25 stab wounds to her neck and chest at a property in the Shetland Islands last February. Emergency services attended but she was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later. Before police arrived, her partner Aren Pearson, 41, left the house and driven a short distance to Melby Pier where he deliberately drove his car off the road and into the sea. He then returned to the house, where he was arrested. Pearson, also a Canadian national, has been sentenced to a minimum term of 25 years imprisonment. Police described him as a "cruel and selfish" individual who inflicted a "horrifying" level of violence. The couple had moved to Scotland in 2023.

Aren Pearson was described as a "cruel and selfish" individual. Picture: Police Scotland

Pearson confessed to the murder to police officers at the crime scene and to a doctor while he was being treated in hospital. However, later on giving evidence during the trial he claimed Ms Leveque had struck him, grabbed a knife and then jumped into the hot tub, where she stabbed herself four or five times, it was reported. Pearson claimed she had lost her temper after hearing him speak to her father about how much alcohol she was drinking. The jury heard he had stabbed himself in the neck, consumed brake fluid and driven his Porsche car into the sea.

Claire Leveque died from chest and neck injuries. Picture: Police Scotland

'Cruel and selfish' Detective Inspector Richard Baird said: "The level of violence Aren Pearson inflicted is truly horrifying. "Our investigation uncovered evidence of a controlling and violent relationship with Claire Leveque, where Pearson sought to degrade and abuse her prior to her death. "These actions and his actions after his violent attack which led to her death show him as a cruel and selfish individual and it is right that he will now face the consequences of what he has done. "Today's verdict cannot change what happened, but I hope it brings a degree of closure to Claire's family."

Pearson drove off Melby Pier in the Shetland Isles. Picture: Google