A major fashion accessories chain - Claire's - is entering administration in the UK, putting 2,150 jobs at risk.

The US parent firm for Claire's said it has filed a formal notice to administrators from advisory firm Interpath.

The move will raise fears over the future of its 306 stores across the UK and Ireland.

Administrators are set to seek a potential rescue deal for the chain, which has seen sales tumble in the face of recent weak consumer demand.

Will Wright, UK chief executive at Interpath, said: “Claire’s has long been a popular brand across the UK, known not only for its trend-led accessories but also as the go-to destination for ear piercing.

“Over the coming weeks, we will endeavour to continue to operate all stores as a going concern for as long as we can, while we assess options for the company.

