The jewellery and accessories chain is expected to return to UK high streets with about 50 stores to be reopened from June onwards

The jewellery and accessories chain Claire’s is expected to return to UK high streets with about 50 stores to be reopened from June onwards. Picture: Alamy

By Poppy Jacobs

Accessories chain Claire's is set for a return to UK high streets this summer according to new plans emerging just days after the closure of its final UK stores.

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The plans come just days after the closure of all its 154 high street shops across the UK and Ireland. Picture: Alamy