Detectives do not believe that Auguste-Marie Bile-aka Amoa was the intended target of the attack in Clapham on August 10. Picture: Supplied

By Chay Quinn

An innocent bus driver shot dead in south London was in the wrong place at the wrong time, the Metropolitan Police have said as they launch a £20,000 reward for information.

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Detectives do not believe that Auguste-Marie Bile-aka Amoa was the intended target of the attack in Clapham on August 10. The 25-year-old died from gunshot wounds shortly after 9.57pm on August 10 after being shot outside a pub. His family said they are “devastated by the horrific murder” as police released new CCTV footage of the suspects moments after the shooting. The first clip, released by Metropolitan Police detectives looking for the killers, shows the moped turning right from Landor Road into Willington Road, where the shooting took place, at 9.56pm. Read More: US offers $20m reward for information about Iran's nuclear programme Read More: 'We'll be seeing you, son': Murderer issues chilling threat to Russell Brand from behind bars

A £20,000 reward from the Crimestoppers charity is also being offered for information leading to the identification and conviction of those responsible. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

The second clip shows the same moped leaving the area along Kings Avenue at 9.57pm. A £20,000 reward from the Crimestoppers charity is also being offered for information leading to the identification and conviction of those responsible. Detective Chief Inspector Claire Guiver, leading the Met’s investigation, said: “The loss of Bile-Aka continues to hurt his family as they are left with a void that cannot be filled as a result of this tragic incident. “There is someone out there who knows what happened that night and we are urging those individuals to find it in their heart to come forward. “No matter how small you think the information is, please speak to us. It could be exactly what we need to find those responsible.” A force spokesman said: “While officers are keeping an open mind as to the motive, investigators believe Bile-Aka was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time and was not the intended target of the attack.” Officers are pursuing all lines of enquiry, the force added. A 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder on August 10 and later released with no further action following police enquiries. No further arrests have been made.