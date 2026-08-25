Clapham Junction had more bicycle thefts than any other London railway station last year, data obtained by a Freedom of Information request has revealed.

The South West London hub had 27 thefts from January to June, according to British Transport Police data, a 286% rise from just seven the previous year.

Richmond and Waterloo were second and third in the list, respectively, and the top three all showed a rise despite bike thefts being down across the UK as a whole over the period.

Cycleplan, the insurance company which received the Freedom of Information (FOI) request, also found that the proportion of cases ending in a charge or summons has doubled from 4.4% to 9% from 2025 to 2026.

The FOI analysed railway stations and not Tube stations in London and broke down as follows:

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