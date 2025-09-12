Detectives investigating a shooting in Clapham have named the victim as Kyrone Moodie as his family pay tribute to the 27-year-old.

Kyrone was fatally shot on New Park Road in Clapham, south London on Monday.

Paying tribute, Kyrone's family described him as a "loving family man" who was "genuine and determined".

They continued: “He helped everyone he could. Kyrone was just a humble, funny and God-worshiping family orientated man.”

Police have repeated their call for anyone who was in the New Park Road area on September 8 to share doorbell or security camera footage to help them in their enquiries.