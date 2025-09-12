'Loving family man': Clapham shooting victim named by police as family pay tribute
Kyrone Moodie, 27, was fatally shot in an incident on New Park Road, Clapham on Monday
Detectives investigating a shooting in Clapham have named the victim as Kyrone Moodie as his family pay tribute to the 27-year-old.
Kyrone was fatally shot on New Park Road in Clapham, south London on Monday.
Paying tribute, Kyrone's family described him as a "loving family man" who was "genuine and determined".
They continued: “He helped everyone he could. Kyrone was just a humble, funny and God-worshiping family orientated man.”
Police have repeated their call for anyone who was in the New Park Road area on September 8 to share doorbell or security camera footage to help them in their enquiries.
After being called at 8.50pm to reports of a shooting, police and paramedics attended the scene.
The London Ambulance Service treated Kyrone and another 20-year-old man for gunshot wounds before taking them both to hospital.
Despite their efforts, Kyrone died in hospital in the early hours of Tuesday.
His family are continuing to receive support from specialist officers.
The second shooting victim has been discharged from hospital.
Those with information are asked to call the Met via 101, or online, quoting CAD 7805/08Sep25. Alternatively, people can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.