A 25-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene despite the efforts of medical professionals.

A 25-year-old man was pronounced dead on Willington Road, Clapham. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

A man who attended hospital with a gunshot wound has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 25-year-old was shot dead near a pub.

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The Metropolitan Police said officers and London Ambulance Service were called at 9.57pm on Monday after reports of gunshots being fired in Willington Road, Clapham, south London. A 25-year-old man - believed to be a local bus driver- was pronounced dead at the scene despite the efforts of medical professionals. Shortly afterwards, a 22-year-old man attended hospital with a gunshot wound, and was arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in hospital and police are awaiting an update on his condition. Police said the shooting is believed to have taken place at 9.55pm.

The scene outside Lopez House on Willington Road in Clapham, south London. Picture: Alamy

The force said the family of the man who was killed are receiving support from specialist officers. A police forensics tent remained in place across the road from The Landor pub on Tuesday and a bouquet of flowers had been placed near its entrance. One local resident said he heard three gunshots on Monday evening and described seeing someone run out of The Landor pub and shout “call the police”. The man, who did not wish to be named, said he saw a moped and white car drive off before the police arrived. He said that women could be heard “screaming and crying” outside. Another man, who described himself as a colleague of the victim, identified him as a bus driver at the Camberwell depot. He claimed the victim was a "good guy" who was "at the wrong place at the wrong time", when he left his apartment to go to the local convenience store. Speaking at the scene, he said: "It's shocking because of how good of a character he was. "When it's someone who's working hard to follow the system, it sucks when this happens. "That's why everyone's turning up for him, because he wasn't some gang member who nobody cared about. "He's a good guy and it's going to hurt a lot of people."

Police officers in forensic suits at the scene outside Lopez House. Picture: Alamy