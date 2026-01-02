Mr Balding's death was announced on Friday

Clare Balding paid tribute to her horse trainer father Ian after his death at the age of 87. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Clare Balding has paid tribute to her horse trainer father Ian after his death at the age of 87.

Mr Balding, a Cheltenham Festival-winning rider, was described as a "fearless, funny and charming" by his daughter after his death was announced on Friday. He made his name in the sport after training 1971 Derby winner Mill Reef, just seven years after gaining his licence. Paying tribute, his daughter Clare, 54, who was a leading amateur jockey herself before turning to broadcasting, wrote on social media: "My Dad was one of a kind. Fearless, funny and charming he was an all round sportsman, a great trainer and a beautiful horseman. Read more: Tommy Lee Jones' daughter 'found dead in hotel room' on New Year's Day aged 34 Read more: Tributes paid to animal welfare campaigner and partner of actor Anthony Head

The legendary horse trainer's death was announced on Friday. Picture: Getty

"He loved his dogs, his horses and his family – probably in that order. He shared with me his passion for sport and taught me to be brave enough to chase a dream, even if it seemed impossible. We’ll miss him so much." Mr Balding was part of a racing family with his father Gerald was a renowned polo player before embarking on a training career. His brother Toby, who died in 2014, is also on the elite list of handlers who have sent out winners of the Grand National, Gold Cup and Champion Hurdle. Confirming his death earlier on Friday, Park House Stables, which Mr Balding ran for years, said in a statement: "We are deeply sorry to share the sad news that Ian Balding has passed away. "A wonderful family man, a hugely successful racehorse trainer and a brilliant sportsman. He will be greatly missed by all at Park House."

The father and daughter pictured in 1998. Picture: Alamy

Mr Balding enjoyed a regular stream of top-class runners, with Glint Of Gold a six-times Group One winner, while the likes of Mrs Penny, Diamond Shoal, Gold And Ivory and champion miler Selkirk were other star names before speed queen Lochsong blazed her way to three Group One ones and a place in the public hearts. He also tasted glory at the Cheltenham Festival glory as a rider and a trainer, trainer, saddling the 1991 Sun Alliance Novices’ Hurdle winner Crystal Spirit, who raced in the same Paul Mellon colours sported by Mill Reef. He also helped many aspiring riders in their careers, including subsequent Derby winner Martin Dwyer who said: 'It is very sad, Ian was a great man.

"He loved sport and he was a great horseman, I owe Ian and his family a debt of gratitude for what they did for me and for many other people, not just jockeys. "He helped a lot of people along and helped them in their careers, I’m eternally grateful to have been included in that. "He took me in as a snotty-nosed kid from Liverpool and shaped me into who I am today, I was a bit rough around the edges when I first came but he taught me a lot about riding, about racing and about life in general. "I was only 16 when I first went there, he was just a great man who was loved and respected by many.

Clare Baldwin described her dad as "fearless, funny and charming.". Picture: Alamy