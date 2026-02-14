Lisa Hogan, Jeremy Clarkson, Kaleb Cooper, Harriet Cowan and Charlie Ireland in the Winners Room at the 2025 National Television Awards. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Clarkson's Farm star Harriet Cowan has revealed she was rushed to hospital after cutting the end of her finger off.

The 24-year-old former nurse needed emergency surgery following the accident on Monday, before revealing she had it "stitched back on" by doctors. Posting to social media alongside multiple graphic photographs, Ms Cowan said: "Sorry I've been quiet ! Been a crappy week. "Had a run in with a log splitter chopped the end of my finger off, but a quick surgery they stitched it back on !!"

She added: "Lambing starts now. A big thank you to the amazing team at pulvertaft hand clinic." Ms Cowan starred in the hit Amazon Prime series, which documents Jeremy Clarkson running Diddly Squat Farm in the Cotswolds, which has gone on to air four series. She first appeared in the show when Clarkson's right-hand man, Caleb Cooper, was due to take a break from the farm. In 2025, Ms Cowan revealed she quit her nursing job after the take off of her TV career. It follows after balancing two jobs, and revealing she was working long hours as a nurse before switching into her farm gear to tend to the land and animals at her family's spot.