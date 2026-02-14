Clarkson's Farm star Harriet Cowan undergoes emergency surgery after 'chopping' finger off in freak accident
Clarkson's Farm star Harriet Cowan has revealed she was rushed to hospital after cutting the end of her finger off.
The 24-year-old former nurse needed emergency surgery following the accident on Monday, before revealing she had it "stitched back on" by doctors.
Posting to social media alongside multiple graphic photographs, Ms Cowan said: "Sorry I've been quiet ! Been a crappy week.
"Had a run in with a log splitter chopped the end of my finger off, but a quick surgery they stitched it back on !!"
She added: "Lambing starts now. A big thank you to the amazing team at pulvertaft hand clinic."
Ms Cowan starred in the hit Amazon Prime series, which documents Jeremy Clarkson running Diddly Squat Farm in the Cotswolds, which has gone on to air four series.
She first appeared in the show when Clarkson's right-hand man, Caleb Cooper, was due to take a break from the farm.
In 2025, Ms Cowan revealed she quit her nursing job after the take off of her TV career.
It follows after balancing two jobs, and revealing she was working long hours as a nurse before switching into her farm gear to tend to the land and animals at her family's spot.
She said at the time: "The cat's somewhat out of the bag. It's true, I am no longer nursing because it appears I got the bug.
"You definitely know what the bug is right, yeah I got the farming bug. And I've always had it, but before, you know, I didn't really have any other income.
"The waits over, Harriet on the farm is coming your way on the 31st of August. I'm going to do bank shifts, and I'm still going to be working in the NHS, but yeah, just not daily."