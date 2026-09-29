Jeremy Clarkson has said the producers behind Clarkson’s Farm are worried about “how to pay the mortgage” as many people in television are unable to find work.

“So there’s 35, 40, people on that crew who are now sitting at home thinking, ‘how are we going to pay our mortgage?’”

“We need to get bigger, better, fewer, all the rest of it.

Speaking at the Royal Television Society London Convention 2026, he said: “We’ve wrapped season six yesterday of Clarkson’s Farm.

The 66-year-old presenter said television shows must get “bigger” if they want to survive amid a fragmented media landscape and the rise of social media content creators.

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He added: “I know a huge amount of producers that I’ve worked with over the years, really, really clever people, decent, sensible, hard-working people, who cannot find work in the industry.”

Clarkson referenced remarks by Channel 4 chief executive Priya Dogra, who said she has no intention of merging the station with the BBC.

The former Top Gear star believes all TV stations may have to merge in order to ensure their survival.

He said: “I think they are (going to merge), I actually believe more than that.

“I actually think that television in this country can at least survive and should do this, the whole lot of us; BBC, ITV, Sky, Channel Four, Channel Five.”

Clarkson feels there should be more “event television”, and he does not know how gardening or cooking shows will survive the current media landscape.

He said: “We’ve always had event television, but there’s very few, very little of it nowadays.

“But I just think that television must now get bigger.

“If you actually do gardening shows, I don’t know how they’re going to survive, especially without Monty Don.

“Anyone can do a gardening thing on social media or cookery.

“So I think it’s very difficult to make a television show work unless you’re cooking on the Moon or you know, doing something incredible.”

Clarkson’s Farm, which airs on Prime Video, has proven popular with viewers – which the broadcaster believes is down to its authenticity.

He contrasted this with his previous roles on Top Gear and The Grand Tour, where events were “planned”.

He said: “I started to notice this visceral hatred with audiences, and it really is.

“There’s no such thing as mild disliking social media, and they absolutely hated anything that they suspected was scripted or faked.

“It’s unfair to say Top Gear and The Grand Tour were fake but it was planned, the big set pieces were planned.”

Clarkson added: “With Clarkson’s Farm, you have absolutely no idea what you’re going to do that day. It’s a totally different programme.

“You just see me going, ‘why is that sheep dead?’ It’s a much more human place to be and much more in tune with the times.”