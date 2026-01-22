The farmer, 27, made around £1m last year, according to his accounts that were filed at Companies House last week.

He made around £800,000 from his media and TV work, £100,000 from the sale of meat products, £60,000 from merchandise and another £85,000 from his farming and contracting work.

According to The Sun, Kaleb wants to spend the money on one day starting his own farm.

In November he launched his own meat business, selling his own steaks, sausages, burgers and BBQ boxes.

He has described having an entrepreneurial spirit for a long time, saying: “For my 13th birthday, my mum didn't buy me a new phone or a new Xbox or anything like that, but in fact she bought me three chickens.

“I started my first company at 13, selling chicken eggs around Chipping Norton with a basket.

“Within two months of my 13th birthday I had 450 chickens.”

Read more: ‘People are dying in their homes’: Inside Russia’s war on Ukrainian energy

Read more: Drug-drive reoffending up 24% in a year as experts call for immediate suspension of offenders

Last year Kaleb went ‘out of his comfort zone’ by filming a new four-part series in Australia.

He posted on social media: “I’ve got some news - I'm going I'm going to be going down under/to Australia to film my very own series on Prime Video.

“You know hard it is for me to leave Chippy [Chipping Norton] so flying to Australia is definitely taking me out of my comfort zone.

“I’m on a mission to see if I can make my farming contracting business international.

“First I've got to get through the flight! Don't fear my Chippy friends, I'll be back.”

Jeremy Clarkson said: The former Top Gear host joked: “I’m so happy about this. Because finally I can run my farm without him mucking everything up.”