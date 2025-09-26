Clarkston review: Joe Locke makes a wonderful West End debut
It’s a difficult transition for a 22 year old to make - moving from a hit Netflix show to a West End stage. Joe Locke made it look easy.
Locke is best known for his lead role in the Netflix triumph Heartstopper - he plays the gentle character Charlie.
Imagine if Charlie had an American accent, a degenerative condition and was working in Costco - now you’ve landed on Jake, the character he plays in Clarkston.
There’s just three actors on stage, yet Locke manages to stand out.
He’s convincing and charming - you can’t help but like him.
Stacking shelves in Costco isn’t supposed to be exciting - it’s a mundane task which we’re all grateful someone does.
Yet this show manages to make the mundane magnificent.
We meet Jake and his insecure masculine colleague Chris on night shifts at the supermarket - they get to know one another and develop feelings too.
Jake’s condition - Huntington’s - means he will only live until he’s in his thirties.
It also means he accidentally drops items when he’s supposed to be stacking shelves.
Chris is frustrated at first, but learns to work alongside Jake as they get to know each other outside of work.
Then throw in a drug-addict mother who keeps promising to come clean. That’s the plot - simple but sweet.
It’s a slow story, but that’s the point. It’s supposed to feel emotional and difficult at times.
The ending, centred around the Pacific Ocean, is touching but feels somewhat incomplete. It’s hard to tell, but I don’t think it was a happy ending.
It’s an intimate play, probably best enjoyed from the cheaper seats which are positioned on the stage. You’re just inches away from the talented cast.
It’s rare that new plays are as good as this - Clarkston is convincing, hard-hitting, but still gentle.
Clarkston is at the Trafalgar Theatre in London until 22nd November.