It’s a difficult transition for a 22 year old to make - moving from a hit Netflix show to a West End stage. Joe Locke made it look easy.

Locke is best known for his lead role in the Netflix triumph Heartstopper - he plays the gentle character Charlie.

Imagine if Charlie had an American accent, a degenerative condition and was working in Costco - now you’ve landed on Jake, the character he plays in Clarkston.

There’s just three actors on stage, yet Locke manages to stand out.

He’s convincing and charming - you can’t help but like him.

Stacking shelves in Costco isn’t supposed to be exciting - it’s a mundane task which we’re all grateful someone does.

Yet this show manages to make the mundane magnificent.