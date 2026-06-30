Tensions have erupted in the CIA and FBI after Donald Trump demanded that intelligence agencies compile a master list of every spy and potential recruit in the US, driven by fears that it might compromise their own agents.

The move to compile a master list was pushed by the Office of the New Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), previously led by Tulsi Gabbard and, more recently, by Bill Pulte.

ODNI was formed following 9/11 to improve communication amongst intelligence agencies.

Trump believes a master list will help the state better track foreign intelligence threats and avoid conflicts when several agencies are working on the same targets, the New York Times reported.

The efforts to secure the list have been broadly unsuccessful, as intelligence leaders have declined to share their master lists amid concerns about how such a database would be secured and managed.

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