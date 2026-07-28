The issue appears to have originated from Claude's "share chat" feature

Claude logo is displayed on the screen of a smartphone, in Bangalore, India, on February 04, 2026. Picture: Alamy

By Issy Clarke

Hundreds of Claude AI users' chats were briefly found to be publicly available for anyone to read online.

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The same problem affected ChatGPT last year. Picture: Alamy

By Monday, Anthropic, which owns Claude, appeared to have fixed the glitch, with the ability to search for the chat logs removed. But that wasn't before internet sleuths had combed through and saved the mine of chats, which were said to include "someone trying to become a nine-tailed fox" . Another person asked the chat-bot "why the record industry is hiding the fact that birds are secretly professional rappers who co-wrote most of Jay Z's albums". The robot responds by gently prodding the user to think through the "creative" theory "critically". Others contained sensitive financial information, including one user's private crypto wallet key.

A spokeswoman for Anthropic said that links only appeared to chats when they had been posted somewhere else visible to a search engine, such as on social media. Amie Rotherham said the company did not "share chat directories or sitemaps with search engines like Google" and added that the "shareable links are not guessable or discoverable unless people choose to share them themselves". It's not the first time that private Claude chats have made their way onto the internet. The exact same problem affected the AI company last year, Forbes reported, and similarly led to almost 100,000 ChatGPT conversations being published on Google.