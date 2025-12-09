Winkleman and her Strictly Come Dancing co-host Tess Daly were both made MBEs today

Claudia Winkleman after being made a Member of the Order of the British Empire by King Charles III. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

TV presenter Claudia Winkleman has been photographed smiling ear to ear after officially being made an MBE at Windsor Castle.

Winkleman, 53, and her Strictly Come Dancing co-host Tess Daly were both made MBEs in the King's Birthday Honours for services to broadcasting. They announced last month that they will leave the show after fronting it together since 2014. Their last appearance will be the Christmas special, which will air on December 25. Last week it was confirmed The Traitors will return to screens on New Year's Day. She later shared a photograph with the King on Instagram, writing: “An incredible morning and an enormous honour. I’m speechless.” Read More: Prince Harry wins path to UK security arrangements in major Home Office U-turn Read More: Ricky Gervais donates almost £2.5m from tour proceeds to animal charities

Claudia Winkleman, is made a Member of the Order of the British Empire. Picture: Alamy

Winkleman will return to the Scottish Highlands to front the show, in which a new batch of faithful civilians attempt to weed out the murderous traitors before the prize pot is snatched away. In the first series of Celebrity Traitors, comedian Alan Carr snatched victory from faithful historian David Olusoga and actor Nick Mohammed. Former cabinet minister Dame Penny Mordaunt, who played a prominent role during the King's coronation in 2023, will be at the Castle on Tuesday. She was made a dame for political and public service. Her profile was boosted by her sword-carrying role as Lord President of the Council during the coronation ceremony.

Barry Winkleman, Eve Pollard, Claudia Winkleman and Kris Thykier after Ms Winkleman was made a Member of the Order of the British Empire. Picture: Alamy