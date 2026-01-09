Robert Jobson was ordered not the contact his wife or go to their home

Rose Jobson, aged 69. Picture: Humberside Police

By Alice Padgett

A husband shot his wife, who represented Britain in clay pigeon shooting, before turning the gun on himself, an inquest has heard.

Robert Jobson, 84, killed Rosemary, 69, at their North Lincolnshire home. Jobson was arrested just days before for assaulting his wife. The inquest into their deaths heard he was detained on July 4, 2023 after attacking Rosemary. He was released on conditional bail the day after, but was ordered not to the contact his wife or go to their home. The couple represented England in shooting competitions and ran a shooting school from their property in Thornton Curtis. Rosemary had contacted police a month before her death over concerns about guns in their home.

Robert Jobson, aged 84. Picture: Humberside Police

Jobson believed his wife was having an affair with their friend, Peter Hrynyk, after the pair went on holiday, the inquest heard. Hrynyk described their relationship as "platonic" and Rosemary was “very scared and vulnerable” at the time, and was staying with him. When she went back to pick up some clothes from home, Jobson shot her twice as she got out the car. Jobson had convinced a friend to lend him a shotgun that morning, the inquest heard, claiming he needed the firearm to resolve an issue with crows. He bought a black car, which he parked in his neighbours driveway, the day before. After shooting his wife, he shot himself in the neck in a shed at the side of the house. Coroner Jayne Wilkes said the case was “of a particularly shocking nature” and the pair were “well-loved”. She said: "On the balance of probabilities, Rose died from the deliberate and intentional act of her husband… this was an unlawful killing." Robert Jobson had died “from a deliberate act which he committed with the intention to end his life was ruled suicide”.

College Road, in Thornton Curtis, where the couple lived. Picture: Google Maps