Such a good idea for a light. Picture: LBC

By EJ Ward

I love hats and I love torches...

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I almost always have a cap on when I’m not at work, so the CLAYMORE CAPON 120H felt like one of those products designed specifically for me. I used it loads on holiday and it has since become a regular companion when I’m walking the dog. It clips onto the brim of a cap, weighs almost nothing and gives you proper hands-free lighting without having to strap a traditional head torch around your head. It is simple, comfortable and genuinely useful. The light itself is seriously impressive for something weighing just 59g. At full power it produces 500 lumens, which is more than enough for walking along dark paths, finding things around a campsite or dealing with all the small jobs where holding a torch becomes a pain. The angle can be adjusted through 180 degrees, so you can point it exactly where you need it rather than walking around dazzling everyone in front of you.

It works really well on the Taccap cap. Picture: LBC

I also love the different light modes. You get a focused beam for seeing further ahead, a wide floodlight for illuminating the area around you and a red mode when you want some light without completely destroying your night vision. There is also an SOS strobe, though thankfully I have not needed to use that. The motion sensor is another genuinely useful feature. You can switch the light on and off with a wave of your hand, which is ideal when your hands are dirty, wet or full. It also means you are not constantly reaching up and fumbling for a small button on the front of your cap.

The low-light red is very useful as a feature too. Picture: LBC

Battery life has been excellent. Charging takes around two hours through USB-C and, depending on the brightness setting, it can run for up to 90 hours. I used it repeatedly during my holiday without feeling as though I was constantly hunting for a charging cable. There is also a battery indicator, so you are not left guessing when it is about to die.

The clip is the only part I would improve. Picture: LBC

My only real criticism is the clip. It works, but I do not particularly like the design and I wish CLAYMORE had used some kind of alligator clip instead. That would make it quicker to attach, give it a more secure grip on different cap brims and make it easier to use on jackets, bags and other bits of kit. It is not a deal-breaker, but it is the one part I would change. At £39.95, it is not the cheapest cap light available, but it feels properly made and does far more than the bargain versions I have tried before. It has quickly become one of those bits of kit I automatically grab before heading out.

I paired the CAPON 120H with my TACCAP 6 Panel Patrol Cap throughout testing, and the two make a brilliant combination. Most of my dog walks and evenings on holiday were spent wearing the light clipped to the brim of this cap. Mine is in the classic Dennison camouflage pattern with one of TACCAP's wonderfully outlandish patches on the front, and it's become my go-to setup whenever I'm outdoors. Founded by former British Army veteran Ben Tutt, TACCAP has built a reputation for making premium caps that are as comfortable as they are practical. I've got several of them, but the 6 Panel Patrol Cap is probably my favourite. The low-profile fit is comfortable enough to wear all day, the pre-curved peak is perfect for mounting the CAPON 120H, and the build quality is excellent. If I'm wearing a cap, it's usually this one, and more often than not the CLAYMORE light is clipped to the front of it. TACCAP actually feels like an adult, military themed Pokemon, you've got to collect them all. Still, at least they're cheaper than watches...

The light has several useful features. Picture: LBC