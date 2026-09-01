Shabana Mahmood made the announcement after PM Andy Burnham paid tribute to two police officers killed in the line of duty on the A66

Shabana Mahmood made the announcement after Prime Minister Andy Burnham paid tribute to two police officers killed in the line of duty on the A66. Picture: Alamy

By Georgia Rowe

Cleveland Police is being given an extra £2 million to tackle serious crime, the Home Secretary has announced, after a spate of incidents in and around Middlesbrough.

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Shabana Mahmood made the announcement after Prime Minister Andy Burnham paid tribute to two police officers killed in the line of duty on the A66 near Middlesbrough, on Saturday, August 22. Pc Matthew Blades, 37, and Pc Tom Clough, 38, were killed when a Volkswagen Passat – which had been pursued by police – was driven the wrong way along a dual carriageway near Middlesbrough and hit their marked armed response vehicle. The five young men who died after their vehicle hit a police car on a dual carriageway may have had links to “serious and organised criminal activity”, according to Cleveland Police. As MPs returned to Parliament on Tuesday, the Prime Minister told the Commons: “I know the whole House will wish to join me in expressing deepest condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of PC Matthew Blades and PC Tom Clough, who were killed in the line of duty on the A66. Read more: Man, 23, appears in court charged with murdering girl, seven, and her aunt in Middlesbrough house fire Read more: Knife-wielding thugs in Middlesbrough 'can avoid jail by claiming mental health support'

“We will do our best to support the Middlesbrough community, which is hurting and grieving right now, and we hear the call from the members of this House representing it for a discussion about investment in policing and police numbers.” Making her statement, Ms Mahmood paid tribute to Pc Blades as a “devoted father” and Pc Clough as a “hero” to his family. She said: “Policing is not just a profession, it is a calling, answered only by those who are willing to place themselves in harm’s way to protect us all. “Pc Blades and Pc Clough epitomised that courage.” Ms Mahmood also told the Commons: “I can also announce today that, in light of the situation the force has faced, we will allocate an additional £2 million to Cleveland Police to tackle serious crime in the area.' Around 200 police officers from outside Cleveland Police have been drafted in to help the force tackle organised crime following the crash on the A66.

Flowers at the Cleveland Police HQ in Middlesbrough, following the line-of-duty deaths of PC Matthew Blades and PC Tom Clough who died when a car going in the wrong direction hit a police car on the A66 near Middlesbrough. Picture: Alamy

Chris Philp, the shadow home secretary, said the two police officers involved in the crash had “made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty” and added their deaths “sent shockwaves through Cleveland Police and the public more widely”. He asked Ms Mahmood to “confirm that every request for extra assistance made by Cleveland Police has now been met”. He also said a £2 million uplift was “clearly wholly inadequate in the circumstances”, pointing to a warning earlier this year by Cleveland Police and Crime Commissioner Matt Storey that the force was facing a £2.4 million funding shortfall. Mr Storey, a Labour Police and Crime Commissioner, said the Government’s funding for the force “completely fails to deliver the resources required to meet the demand faced by Cleveland Police and falls far short of what is needed”.

Police forensic work continues at the scene of the fatal house fire on Birchington Avenue, Grangetown. Picture: Alamy