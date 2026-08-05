Green leader Zack Polanski has insisted that the effects of climate change will be the biggest crisis that Britain has faced since the Second World War.

Speaking on LBC's Iain Dale in the Evening, hosted by Simon Marks, the self-styled "eco-populist" said that "it almost doesn't matter what a politician thinks, it's what the science says" about the effects of soaring temperatures.

The London Assembly member added: "In the last couple of months alone, we've seen 3000 people die as a result of the extreme heat.

"Just yesterday, I was in Oxfordshire where I saw trees scorched. I saw cars burnt out, I saw local businesses decimated. In Suffolk, there was a fire that was the equivalent of 200 football pitches.

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"We might be uncomfortable right now in the extreme heat that we've had in the past couple of weeks, next year or the year after, it's not like it plateaus, it's not like this is the new normal. It is going to get worse and worse and worse until conditions are literally not habitable."

He then declared: "I think this will absolutely outshadow [sic] some of the threats that we faced since the Second World War."