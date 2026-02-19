A man who left his girlfriend to die meters from the peak of Austria's highest mountain has been found guilty of manslaughter.

Chilling webcam footage emerged in December showing the experienced climber abandoning his girlfriend at the top of Austria’s biggest mountain.

A year on from the tragic mountaintop incident, Thomas Plamberger, 36, has been found guilty of gross negligience manslaughter by leaving Kerstin Gurtner just 150m from the summit of the Grossglockner.

He was spared jail, however, with Judge Norbert Hofer suspending his five-month prison sentence and handing him a fine of £8,400.

Gurtner was left by Plamberger when she began feeling unwell and noticeably disoriented at 2am on January 19, 2025, the court heard.

Plamberger returned to the mountain six and a half hours later to find her dead after descending the summit in order to find help, according to the public prosecutor.

