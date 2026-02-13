A rock climber has died, and two others have been injured after an incident on the Pembrokeshire coast.

Dyfed-Powys Police said one of the climbers was pronounced dead at the scene at St Govan's Head and two others were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The force said the death is not being treated as suspicious, and the person's next of kin has been informed.

Dyfed-Powys Police say they were contacted by the ambulance service at around 16.25 on Thursday regarding concerns for the welfare of three people on the coast.

Two people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. One person was pronounced dead at the scene.

A spokesman for HM Coastguard said the alarm was first raised at about 16:00 on Thursday.

Teams from Fishguard, St Govan's and Tenby were sent, alongside an HM Coastguard helicopter, an Irish Coastguard helicopter, Wales Air Ambulance and an RNLI lifeboat from Angle.

St Govan's Head lies within the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park, and features limestone cliffs which rise to around 40 metres (131ft) above the sea. It is considered one of the best traditional sea cliff climbing areas in Britain.

According to the British Mountaineering Council, the area contains around 300 climbing routes. However, in some areas, the rock is loose and unstable.